Gallery: Õllesummer festival kicks off in Tallinn

Day one of Õllesummer 2025 at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.
Wednesday saw the start of the Õllesummer festival at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds, bringing over a hundred artists both from Estonia and abroad.

The most popular concerts on day one proved to be performances by Estonian acts Vanilla Ninja, Kermo Murel, Mr Happyman, and 5Miinust.

Of the foreign artists, Agatino Romero, creator of the new version of the song "Pedro", also took to the stage.

The Jacksons, Tommy Cash, Villemdrillem, DJ Sash! and long-serving British dance-pop Londonbeat are among those set to take to one of the nine different stages the festival is hosting.

Õllesummer runs to Saturday.

