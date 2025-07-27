Galleries: 32nd Folk Music Festival draws crowds to Viljandi

More than 12,000 people bought tickets for the Viljandi Folk Music Festival, surpassing last year's Saturday attendance, organizers say.

Thousands of people visited the central Estonian town of Viljandi over the weekend to watch hundreds of acts at the annual festival.

The festival "Maast lahti!" kicked off on Thursday and offered a dance-filled program through the weekend until midnight on Sunday.

Among Friday's performers were Mari Kalkun, Tintura, Svjata Vatra, and Trad.Attack!, who will soon be taking a creative break.

Saturday's most-attended concert was by Zetod, drawing a crowd comparable to Trad.Attack!. Although the concert program began at 2 p.m., the evening performers attracted the largest audiences. Among those who took the stage on Saturday were Duo Ruut, Naised Köögis, and Untsakad.

Now in its 32nd year, the festival featured over 70 concerts across four outdoor and three indoor stages, along with nearly 100 free performances elsewhere at the venue.

Take a look at images from the second day above and from the third day below.

This article was updated to add the gallery from the third day of the festival.

