X!

Galleries: 32nd Folk Music Festival draws crowds to Viljandi

News
{{1753609560000 | amCalendar}}
The second day of Viljandi Folk Music Festival 2025.
Open gallery
84 photos
News

More than 12,000 people bought tickets for the Viljandi Folk Music Festival, surpassing last year's Saturday attendance, organizers say.

Thousands of people visited the central Estonian town of Viljandi over the weekend to watch hundreds of acts at the annual festival.

The festival "Maast lahti!" kicked off on Thursday and offered a dance-filled program through the weekend until midnight on Sunday.

Among Friday's performers were Mari Kalkun, Tintura, Svjata Vatra, and Trad.Attack!, who will soon be taking a creative break.

Saturday's most-attended concert was by Zetod, drawing a crowd comparable to Trad.Attack!. Although the concert program began at 2 p.m., the evening performers attracted the largest audiences. Among those who took the stage on Saturday were Duo Ruut, Naised Köögis, and Untsakad.  

Now in its 32nd year, the festival featured over 70 concerts across four outdoor and three indoor stages, along with nearly 100 free performances elsewhere at the venue.

Take a look at images from the second day above and from the third day below.

This article was updated to add the gallery from the third day of the festival.

This article was updated to add the gallery from the third day of the festival.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Karmen Rebane

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

Geologist: Location of new Baltic Sea oil field is quite surprising

13:43

Galleries: 32nd Folk Music Festival draws crowds to Viljandi Updated

12:30

Estonia extends sanctions on Belarusian regime indefinitely

11:23

Estonia's banks following LHV's claim before taking action

10:29

Estonia invites US defense secretary to jump into icy lake during winter training camp visit

09:04

Riigikogu members mark WWII Battle of Tannenberg Line for first time

08:31

Agriculture board: Swine fever is widespread and the situation is serious

26.07

Hot weather puts spotlight on Estonia's top beaches and swimming spots

26.07

Rapla County swine fever outbreak means slaughter of around 4,000 pigs

26.07

Estonian women's fencing team out of medals in world champs, to face US for fifth place Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.07

Gallery: Rock legends AC/DC pack Estonia's song festival grounds

26.07

Hot weather puts spotlight on Estonia's top beaches and swimming spots

25.07

LHV demanding damages of €247 million from FIU over banking data access

26.07

LHV Pank head: Our clients' data was misused, so we had to respond

25.07

Apartment market in Estonia remains stable, house prices rising

24.07

TV commentator: Tallinn made very clever use of 1980 Moscow Olympic regatta

26.07

US Defense Secretary Hegseth praises Baltic defense, stresses European NATO role

24.07

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

23.07

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

26.07

Rainy summer leads to warnings of toxic mushrooms, berries in home gardens

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo