Gallery: "Maast lahti!" traditional music festival gets underway in Viljandi

A traditional music festival in the South Estonian town of Viljandi offers over 170 concerts over four days and opens up more free access opportunities for the public than ever before.

Titled "Maast lahti!", organizers and participants paraded through the town at the start of the event, the 32nd Viljandi Folk Music Festival.

It runs until Sunday, bringing more than 70 concerts to four outdoor and three indoor stages plus nearly 100 free performances on the green stage (Roheline lava) and also in the friends' courtyard (Sõprade hoov)

Ando Kiviberg, overseeing "Maast lahti!" said that although many cultural event organizers complain about organizational difficulties and poor ticket sales, Viljandi Folk Festival remains in strong health.

"We have always known why we do this festival. We have a very clear mission, a so-called long view of what we want to achieve, and that has not changed since the early years of the festival," he said.

Program director Tarmo Noormaa promises visitors a major celebration over the four days.

"It will come with our own national traditional music and, in addition, we have invited performers from 11 different countries. So it's an international, national, very warm, very atmospheric traditional music celebration. This year, perhaps the biggest change is that we are offering more free programming and have opened up Freedom Square to everyone who wants to come. There is also a food area and a handicraft area," Noormaa said.

Young traditional musician Helmi-Marie Vaik is taking part in the festival for the fourth time already. "I am one of those people who say that Viljandi Folk is my 'New Year,'" she explained.

Another young traditional musician, Randal Mutso, said: "I have lived in folk music my whole life because my family is like that. I've been actively involved in folk music for three years."

The 32nd Viljandi Folk Music Festival ends late on Sunday evening. The official event page is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!