X!

Gallery: "Maast lahti!" traditional music festival gets underway in Viljandi

News
'Maast Lahti!' the 32nd annual Viljandi Folk Music Festival.
Open gallery
34 photos
News

A traditional music festival in the South Estonian town of Viljandi offers over 170 concerts over four days and opens up more free access opportunities for the public than ever before.

Titled "Maast lahti!", organizers and participants paraded through the town at the start of the event, the 32nd Viljandi Folk Music Festival.

It runs until Sunday, bringing more than 70 concerts to four outdoor and three indoor stages plus nearly 100 free performances on the green stage (Roheline lava) and also in the friends' courtyard (Sõprade hoov)

Ando Kiviberg, overseeing "Maast lahti!" said that although many cultural event organizers complain about organizational difficulties and poor ticket sales, Viljandi Folk Festival remains in strong health.

"We have always known why we do this festival. We have a very clear mission, a so-called long view of what we want to achieve, and that has not changed since the early years of the festival," he said.

Program director Tarmo Noormaa promises visitors a major celebration over the four days.

"It will come with our own national traditional music and, in addition, we have invited performers from 11 different countries. So it's an international, national, very warm, very atmospheric traditional music celebration. This year, perhaps the biggest change is that we are offering more free programming and have opened up Freedom Square to everyone who wants to come. There is also a food area and a handicraft area," Noormaa said.

Young traditional musician Helmi-Marie Vaik is taking part in the festival for the fourth time already. "I am one of those people who say that Viljandi Folk is my 'New Year,'" she explained.

Another young traditional musician, Randal Mutso, said: "I have lived in folk music my whole life because my family is like that. I've been actively involved in folk music for three years."

The 32nd Viljandi Folk Music Festival ends late on Sunday evening. The official event page is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

Isamaa chair: Center not party of choice for future Tallinn coalition

13:44

TAI recommends caution on 'high in protein' food product marketing, dietary fads

12:59

Gallery: "Maast lahti!" traditional music festival gets underway in Viljandi

12:01

Russian intelligence services recruiting people for provocations, ISS warns

11:33

Gluck's 'Orpheus and Eurydice' performed at Saaremaa Opera Days

10:58

Paide and Nõmme Kalju both lose UEFA conference games

10:12

Still no real drop in hospital ER burden nearly 4 months after fee hike

09:42

Minister: Supervisory proceedings over ISS not justified

09:16

Gallery: Rock legends AC/DC pack Estonia's song festival grounds

08:53

Apartment market in Estonia remains stable, house prices rising

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.07

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

24.07

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

24.07

Estonia's smaller island dwellers concerned about permanent resident definition

09:16

Gallery: Rock legends AC/DC pack Estonia's song festival grounds

23.07

Estonia's tourism agency: IShowSpeed's team told us he has no plans to visit Russia

24.07

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building Updated

24.07

Prime minister apologises to Reform Party voters for Tallinn coalition crisis

24.07

TV commentator: Tallinn made very clever use of 1980 Moscow Olympic regatta

23.07

Marek Kohv: Dispelling the 'Is Narva Next?' narrative

23.07

Petition to cut VAT on food in Estonia picks up record 70,000 signatures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo