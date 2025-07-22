X!

Estonian National Opera cuts ties with conductor José Cura over Russia links

José Cura.
José Cura. Source: Estonian National Opera.
The Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper) is ending cooperation with Argentine director, conductor and former opera tenor José Cura due to the latter's ties to theaters and productions in Russia.

Cura had been due to direct Benjamin Britten's "Peter Grimes," scheduled to premiere on September 26.

The National Opera leadership and staff are of the shared opinion that artists performing in Russia have no place on Estonian stages,
The organization lists trust, dedication, and openness as its core values, and expects the same from its partners and collaborators, director Ott Maaten said.

"Our activities can only be effective if everyone we work with shares the same values and contributes sincerely and openly to a common goal. If these foundations are lost and the values are not shared, the meaning of cooperation is lost as well — and in such a case, we cannot continue that cooperation," Maaten said.

To his knowledge, all cooperation with Cura has been terminated, he went on.
The change in the production team resulting from this means the premiere of "Peter Grimes" is being postponed.

Maaten told daily Eesti Päevaleht at the start of July that he was aware of Cura's ties to Russia and confirmed that this had been discussed with him.

Ott Maaten. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Cura has directed productions at the Estonia Theater, home of the National Opera, in recent years, but his extensive cooperation with theaters in Russia had recently attracted attention. The most recent production he had been linked with was of "Othello," at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, scheduled for July 16, but this was recently canceled.

A spokesperson for Cura said the announcement that he would be performing as Othello was made in error and without his consent.

Cura provided a written statement at the request of the Estonia Theater, though this did not include a direct and unequivocal condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"As a free citizen committed to peace, I unequivocally condemn any inter-state violence, invasion, or aggression," the statement read, adding that "this conviction arises not from the current situation or ideological pressure, but is a permanent personal ethical stance: An unconditional commitment to the protection of human dignity and respect among nations."

Based on this, "I refuse any association with political positions that are alien to my person, in the hope that a distinction can be made between cultural activity and the simplified treatment of events," the statement added.

A concert performance of "Peter Grimes," in other words the music only and no costume, set design and directing, are as things stand to go ahead on September 26 and 28 for those who have already purchased tickets if they wish to see that instead.

The National Opera added in a press release: "Since this is a distinguished work to which the National Opera's artistic team is committed, the production will definitely reach the stage within the next couple of years."

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor Andrew Whyte

