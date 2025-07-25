Gluck's 'Orpheus and Eurydice' performed at Saaremaa Opera Days

Opera goers on Saaremaa were treated to a showing of the Christoph Willibald Gluck opera Orfeo ed Euridice ("Orpheus and Eurydice") Wednesday evening.

Based on a Greek myth, the performance formed part of the ongoing Saaremaa Opera Days.

Orpheus, who cannot get over the sudden death of his wife Eurydice, descends into the underworld in an attempt to find her, moving the gods so convincingly that the pair are allowed to ascend once again to the over-world.

The Saaremaa Opera Days run until Sunday.

Gluck (1714– 1787) was a composer of Italian and French opera of the early classical period who gained prominence at the Habsburg court in Vienna.

