Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival concludes with spectacular opera gala

A grand opera gala brought the Saaremaa Opera Days 2025 to a close.
On Saturday evening, a grand opera gala took place at the Kuressaare Castle Opera House, bringing the 18th Saaremaa Opera Festival to a close.

The closing gala featured, among others, Orpheus's aria from Gluck's opera Orpheus and Eurydice performed by mezzo-soprano Gayoung Kim, Daland's aria from Wagner's The Flying Dutchman performed by bass Ain Anger, Brünnhilde's aria from Wagner's Siegfried performed by soprano Aile Asszonyi, and the "Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves" from Verdi's Nabucco.

The opera evening concluded with a lively midnight salon, where Haldi and the ensemble Flamingo performed popular songs from the repertoires of Els Himma, Marju Kuut, and Heidy Tamme.

The guest theatre for the festival was the Daegu Opera House from South Korea.

