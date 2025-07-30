X!

Teatro Goldoni di Livorno to be guest theater at 2026 Saaremaa Opera Days

News
Announcement of the cooperation agreement between Teatro Goldoni di Livorno and Eesti Kontsert, for the 2026 Saaremaa Opera Days.
Announcement of the cooperation agreement between Teatro Goldoni di Livorno and Eesti Kontsert, for the 2026 Saaremaa Opera Days. Source: Gunnar Laak
News

The prestigious Italian opera company Teatro Goldoni di Livorno is to be the guest theater at next July's Saaremaa Opera Days.

The Livorno opera theater performs productions abroad every year, and for next July's Saaremaa audience it will present Pietro Mascagni (1863–1945) Cavalleria rusticana, Giacomo Puccini's (1858–1924) Gianni Schicchi, Giuseppe Verdi's (1813–1901) La traviata, and Gaetano Donizetti's (1797–1848) L'elisir d'amore, as well as an Italian film music gala, and also an opera gala.

"The audience of the Saaremaa Opera Festival is demanding and used to top quality, so it is a great pleasure that we can offer the Estonian public Italian opera art in its best form. I believe that Teatro Goldoni di Livorno will be able to provide beautiful experiences of the highest quality," Eesti Kontsert's director and Saaremaa Opera Festival's executive producer Kertu Orro said.

Concert organizer Eesti Kontsert signed a cooperation agreement with Teatro Goldoni di Livorno at this year's Saaremaa Opera Festival opening ceremony, last Tuesday.

A special program with South Korean performers is also due to take place in Kuressaare's central square.

Other highlights at the 2026 event will be Wagner's Das Rheingold, the opening work from his Ring Cycle, a collaboration between Tartu's Vanemuine Theatre and Eesti Kontsert.

For children, the musical Sipsik is scheduled to take place.

The 19th Saaremaa Opera Festival will be held in the courtyard of Kuressaare Castle from July 18 to 25, 2026. The official event page is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Karmen Rebane

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Kristin Lätt, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste joint 9th after disc golf world champs day one

17:59

Court postpones start of Estonia's bear culling season by one month

17:27

Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

16:59

Estonian Cell pulp mill to halt production for two months Updated

16:55

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival concludes with spectacular opera gala

16:55

Estonia to spend over €10 billion on defense between 2026-2029

16:01

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform at BBC Proms festival

15:55

PPA detect no rise in illegal migration through Estonia after Poland reinstates border checks

15:29

Teatro Goldoni di Livorno to be guest theater at 2026 Saaremaa Opera Days

15:16

Minister: State could buy up wild boar in efforts to contain ASF

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights Updated

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

29.07

Michelin-recognized Lahepere Villa restaurant to close in August

29.07

Tallinn cancels procurement that pushed bike shed prices to €55,000

13:18

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

24.07

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

29.07

Rare hoopoe spotted in Pärnu County

08:34

Minister: No indication right now of US troop withdrawal from Baltic states

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo