Teatro Goldoni di Livorno to be guest theater at 2026 Saaremaa Opera Days

The prestigious Italian opera company Teatro Goldoni di Livorno is to be the guest theater at next July's Saaremaa Opera Days.

The Livorno opera theater performs productions abroad every year, and for next July's Saaremaa audience it will present Pietro Mascagni (1863–1945) Cavalleria rusticana, Giacomo Puccini's (1858–1924) Gianni Schicchi, Giuseppe Verdi's (1813–1901) La traviata, and Gaetano Donizetti's (1797–1848) L'elisir d'amore, as well as an Italian film music gala, and also an opera gala.

"The audience of the Saaremaa Opera Festival is demanding and used to top quality, so it is a great pleasure that we can offer the Estonian public Italian opera art in its best form. I believe that Teatro Goldoni di Livorno will be able to provide beautiful experiences of the highest quality," Eesti Kontsert's director and Saaremaa Opera Festival's executive producer Kertu Orro said.

Concert organizer Eesti Kontsert signed a cooperation agreement with Teatro Goldoni di Livorno at this year's Saaremaa Opera Festival opening ceremony, last Tuesday.

A special program with South Korean performers is also due to take place in Kuressaare's central square.

Other highlights at the 2026 event will be Wagner's Das Rheingold, the opening work from his Ring Cycle, a collaboration between Tartu's Vanemuine Theatre and Eesti Kontsert.

For children, the musical Sipsik is scheduled to take place.

The 19th Saaremaa Opera Festival will be held in the courtyard of Kuressaare Castle from July 18 to 25, 2026. The official event page is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!