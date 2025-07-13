X!

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British writer Daisy Goodwin

Photo: Dmitri Kotjuh/Headread
The 2025 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, British screenwriter, television producer and writer Daisy Goodwin speaks to journalist Anne Aavik.

Daisy Goodwin is an English screenwriter, television producer and writer, who has also edited eight poetry anthologies.

In both her screenwriting and prose, Goodwin draws inspiration from the greats of recent history. The best-known television series based on  Goodwin's writing is the three-season TV series "Victoria," first aired between 2016 and 2019, and it tells – as the name suggests – about Queen Victoria, who inherited the throne at the age of 18 and ruled Great Britain for over 60 years.

Goodwin has also written a novel of the same name about this remarkable woman. At the heart of her novel "Diva," published last year, is the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, whose brilliant career was influenced by complicated intimate relationships, which she could counterbalance with her unquestionable talent and unwavering willpower.

Goodwin's book shows how Callas, despite the heartbreak caused by Aristotle Onassis, managed to create unforgettable art through her quest for perfection.

Daisy Goodwin's full discussion with Estonian journalist Anne Aavik can be viewed via the video player above.

More videos with authors at the HeadRead Festival from 2025 and previous years can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

