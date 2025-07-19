X!

HeadRead 2025: Peter Pomerantsev on what Russian propaganda really is

News
Photo: Dmitri Kotjuh
News

The 2025 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. This installment features Ukrainian-born British journalist, author and TV producer Peter Pomerantsev.

Pomerantsev's latest book, "How to Win an Information War: The Propagandist Who Outwitted Hitler" (2024) has been translated into Estonian. It charts the work of British-Australian journalist Sefton Delmer (1904–1979), born in Berlin, who became an effective propagandist for the British government during World War Two.

Fluent in German, Delmer became friendly with leader of the SA Ernst Röhm, who arranged for him to interview Adolf Hitler as early on as 1931, well before the Nazi seizure of power and Röhm's later assassination. This all made him ideally placed to operate a highly sophisticated, not to mention successful, disinformation war within and aimed at Nazi Germany, decades before the internet came along.

Of lessons we can learn today and specifically in relation to Putin's Russia and the invasion of Ukraine, Pomerantsev and moderator Harri Tiido, a long-serving Estonian diplomat, discussed the question of whether and how far we need to engage in 'black' info ops that Russia itself uses. In other words, to terrorize the terrorists.

We must do this, Pomerantsev finds, but there are many caveats. One misconception he pointed to, for instance, is that propaganda constitutes "brainwashing." Pomerantsev finds this to be a misleading term, noting that in the Ukraine invasion, the tired old trope of Ukraine being infested by Nazis is not done to brainwash anybody, but as a cover for what Russia is doing – i.e. practically committing an act of genocide in Ukraine, and as justification for the public in shoring up support for the costly war.

Delmer did not brainwash anyone either, nor – and here is the key difference – did he deceive people. His project involved an ingenious setting up of radio stations, made to look or rather sound like genuine Nazi radio stations, using mainstream wavelengths and with cutaways to speeches by Joseph Goebbels.
However, tucked away there was true information – for instance stories from the front line, about what was really happening.

Delmer even wanted the Germans to know this was being done, while the broadcasts aimed to get ordinary German people to think and act for themselves, creating a safe space for doing so (if being caught listening by nosy authorities, it was quite straightforward for the listeners to claim that they thought the station was genuinely sanctioned by the regime).

It was effective too, particularly in the latter years of the war. Pomerantsev noted that up to as many as 50 percent of German soldiers were familiar with the stations.

Replicating the Delmer efforts in today's world, even with AI, social media and other advances, would be no simple matter however. Pomerantsev said it would be "very impressive" if we managed to accomplish that feat.

But we should be focused – on Russia's main risk areas, which Pomerantsev identifies as oil prices and exports, and social control.

The latter case is crucial for Putin – an army of disenchanted babushkas would not be something to take lightly, while there is an ever-growing tide of disaffected veterans returning from the Ukraine war to contend with too. Tiido noted that much the same thing happened 40 years ago, during the Soviet war in Afghanistan.

Russia's propaganda – for instance the perpetual victim narrative about being surrounded on all sides by hostile countries or the West being hell-bent on spreading "black magic" – is nonetheless effective within its own domain. Pomerantsev notes that Putin in particular has been keeping up the seemingly contradictory narrative of wanting peace as soon as possible, while vowing to fight to a victorious end in the war come what may.

Ultimately, Pomerantsev says, we need to admit we are already in, have been in for some time, a hybrid war.

The rest of the panel includes a look at Pomerantsev's own experiences in the liberated Chernihiv, in the north of Ukraine, and a longer Q and A session.
The discussion in its entirety can be viewed by clicking on the video player above.

Other videos with authors at the HeadRead Festival from 2025 and previous years can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup , Tõnn Viik

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:19

Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

15:04

Video: Unwell elk cools down in an Estonian swamp

14:12

HeadRead 2025: Peter Pomerantsev on what Russian propaganda really is

13:17

Estonian consumer watchdog not ready for new EU anti-'greenwashing' regulations

12:16

Tõnis Saarts: Reform Party has become an unreliable partner

11:32

Another ASF outbreak found in Estonia, at Tartu County farm

10:47

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

10:03

Miikse church restored with Seto designs and traditional elements

09:18

Summer's cheaper electricity in Estonia result of Estlink 2 coming back online

08:04

Ott Tänak second in home Rally Estonia after day two

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

18.07

EDF colonel: Russian losses in Ukraine already exceed that of Winter War

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

18.07

Education ministry lays off Estonian language-transition chief

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo