X!

HeadRead 2025: Édouard Louis on class, identity, and politics

News
News

The 2025 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. This installment features French writer Édouard Louis.

Louis, who is also a sociologist, grew up in a tough working-class background in Northern France, and this is explored in his HeadRead discussion with Maria Esko.

The role of class and social determinism, the place of the far right in France, and Louis' experiences with homophobia and having a domineering father are also talked about frankly and fully.

Not only Donald Trump but also Elon Musk and French President Emmanuel Macron do not exactly come out well out of proceedings either...

Several of Louis' works have been translated into Estonian, most recently Qui a tué mon père ("Who killed my father").

Click on the video player above to watch the whole segment.

Other videos with authors at the HeadRead Festival from 2025 and previous years can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Passenger car sales have dropped significantly compared to 2024

17:00

Former minister elected board member of Ukraine's state reconstruction agency

16:35

EIS: IShowSpeed's team told us he has no plans to visit Russia

16:00

Tallinn to sell city-owned stake in Coop Bank

15:35

Tallinn mayor: The summer political crisis in Tallinn 'unbelievable nonsense'

15:01

HeadRead 2025: Édouard Louis on class, identity, and politics

14:29

Psychologist: Requirement to work in office must be properly explained

13:53

Tallinn votes to merge Russian Cultural Center with other institutions

13:28

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

12:55

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to undergo redevelopment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.07

Drinking stations for thirsty hedgehogs open in Tallinn

22.07

Experts split over introducing property tax in Estonia

08:21

Petition to cut VAT on food in Estonia picks up record 70,000 signatures

22.07

Swimmers defy Tallinn's Inglirand Beach ban

09:50

MP once again flies Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

22.07

Narva resident handed 6.5 year prison sentence for espionage, violating sanctions

10:55

Marek Kohv: Dispelling the 'Is Narva Next?' narrative

22.07

Reform Party leaves Tallinn coalition

13:28

Three children hospitalized after bathing at Tallinn's Inglirand beach

22.07

Estonian National Opera cuts ties with conductor José Cura over Russia links

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo