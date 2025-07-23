HeadRead 2025: Édouard Louis on class, identity, and politics

The 2025 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. This installment features French writer Édouard Louis.

Louis, who is also a sociologist, grew up in a tough working-class background in Northern France, and this is explored in his HeadRead discussion with Maria Esko.

The role of class and social determinism, the place of the far right in France, and Louis' experiences with homophobia and having a domineering father are also talked about frankly and fully.

Not only Donald Trump but also Elon Musk and French President Emmanuel Macron do not exactly come out well out of proceedings either...

Several of Louis' works have been translated into Estonian, most recently Qui a tué mon père ("Who killed my father").

