X!

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with French philosopher Emanuele Coccia

News
Emanuele Coccia at the 2025 HeadRead festival in Tallinn.
Emanuele Coccia at the 2025 HeadRead festival in Tallinn. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh / Headread
News

The 2025 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, French philosopher Emanuele Coccia speaks to Estonian artist and photographer Peeter Laurits.

Emanuele Coccia is a French philosopher of Italian descent, whose perspective explores the broader meaning, both cognitive and social, of recent biological research, and who does so in an unusually poetic and figurative style.

Coccia's Metamorphoses (Métamorphoses, 2020) is available in Estonian and presents Coccia as a kind of animistic thinker who perceives the essential similarity of organisms behind their bodily differences.

This similarity is manifested in the vitality that is transferred from one body to another, constantly repeating itself as a continuity of transformations, but also acquiring new forms. Through this description of life force, Coccia seeks to formulate a new, relational thinking that no longer distinguishes life forms so much in terms of development, but simply in terms of transition to each other. Metamorphosis is the association of all life forms, relation in the broadest sense of the word.

Thus, in Coccia's vision, the transcendental divine will is replaced by the ever-tactile life force expressed in every plant and animal. 

Emanuele Coccia full discussion with Estonian artist and photographer can be viewed via the video player above.

More videos with authors at the HeadRead Festival from 2025 and previous years can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:15

Estonian FSA chief: Banking confidentiality legislation needs reviewing

13:38

UK daily on Richard Teder, the 'accidental' Estonian golfer now in the British Open

13:03

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with French philosopher Emanuele Coccia

12:35

Expert: Trump feels he has been fooled by Russia

12:00

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

11:37

Births fall 10 percent on-year

11:01

Dead calm causes cancellation of Muhu Väin regatta stage

10:17

Abundance of mushrooms in Estonia's forests this summer

09:37

Former Tallinn architect: Road users need to show more empathy to each other

08:58

Ministry officials deny claims enforcement register grants free access to banking details

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream Updated

14.07

Estonia to test pocket siren technology in Tallinn, Pärnu and Rakvere on Wednesday

15.07

Statistical error skews Estonia's price and economic growth

15.07

72 percent of teachers fail B2 exam as transition to Estonian-language education continues

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

10.07

International Civil Aviation Organization tells Russia to stop GNSS interference

15.07

PPA uncover two case of human trafficking during June operation in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo