HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British crime writer Clare Mackintosh

The 2025 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, British crime writer Clare Mackintosh speaks to journalist Helen Pärk.

Clare Mackintosh is an English crime writer whose literary work is complemented by her biography: Mackintosh worked as a police officer for 12 years before her career as a writer.

She has published a dozen crime novels so far, several of which are also available to Estonian readers. Mackintosh's third novel "Let me Lie," published in Estonian in 2018, is a story full of unexpected turns about a woman named Anna, who tries to find out why her parents killed themselves in close succession.

Mackintosh's seventh novel "Hostage" is set on a plane from London to Sydney, where Mina, a flight attendant with a complicated personal life to say the least, has to face some blood-curdling dangers. Mackintosh has also begun to write novels around one protagonist, a 30-year-old constable named Ffion Morgan, who has so far appeared in two books: "The Last Party," published in 2022, and "A Game of Lies," published in 2023.

Clare Mackintosh's full discussion with Estonian journalist Helen Pärk can be viewed via the video player above.

