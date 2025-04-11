X!

Top international speakers confirmed for 2025 HeadRead literature festival

Simon Sebag Montefiore.
Simon Sebag Montefiore. Source: Caro / Waechter
The lineup of international speakers has been announced for the 2025 edition of HeadRead, Tallinn's annual literary festival. Among the guests this year will be British historian and writer Simon Sebag Montefiore, journalist and author Peter Pomerantsev and one of the most translated Finnish-Estonian writers of our time Sofi Oksanen.

The 2025 HeadRead literary festival takes place in Tallinn from May 28 to June 1, featuring a series of talks from world-renowned writers.

The geopolitical situation, along with both the beauty and pain of history will be explored by British journalist and author Peter Pomerantsev, one of the most translated Finnish-Estonian writers of our time Sofi Oksanen, British historian and writer Simon Sebag Montefiore, and Italian-French philosopher Emanuele Coccia.

Writers and thinkers Andrii Krasniashchykh and Volodymyr Yermolenko will also be speaking at the festival to provide a Ukrainian perspective.

Representing fresh European literature will be French author Édouard Louis, Ghanian-British writer Nii Ayikwei Parkes, German author and Elena Fischer, who made a successful debut with her coming-of-age novel "Paradise Garden." Daisy Georgia Goodwin,  the author of "Diva," her successful novel about the life of American-Greek soprano Maria Callas and Jari Järvelä, who has been nominated for the Finlandia Prize multiple times, will also be appearing in Tallinn during the festival.

Crime fiction is represented by British author and former police officer Clare Mackintosh, while Latvian actor Zane Daudzina explores the nostalgia novel in the form of a diary.

They will be joined by Terry Pratchett's biographer Rob Wilkins and creator of the popular "Lottie Brooks" series Katie Kirby. Authors of the children's book series "Ministry of Solutions" Sanne Rooseboom and Mark Janssen, along with Riikka Jäntti, who is best known for the "Little Mouse" series will be speaking too.

International poetry guests include Gili Haimovich, who has translated Estonian literature into Hebrew, and Irish poet Laoighseah Ní Choisdealbha.

More information about the 2025 HeadRead festival can be found here.

Videos of talks from the 2024 edition can be watched again on ERR News' culture page here.

---

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

