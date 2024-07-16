HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Sami writer Tina Harnesk

News
Tina Harnesk.
Tina Harnesk. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh / Headread
News

The 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, Sami writer Tina Harnesk speaks to poet and translator Heidi Iivari.

Tina Harnesk is a Sami writer, who was born in Northern Sweden. In Harnesk's in own words, she comes from a family of "wild storytellers and quiet contemplators," and so, it is no wonder she is drawn to the written word and that her powerful heritage can clearly be felt in her work.

Harnesk's 2022 debut noel novel "Folk som sår i snö" combines peculiar humor and the colonialist heritage of bitter memories and emotions. The book draws from Harnesk's family stories; she has said she wants the reader to feel time stand still – something similar to the feeling that overcame Harnesk when she listened to her mother's stories. The novel centers on an old woman named Máriddjá who is dying of cancer and whose husband has dementia – this means it is high time to tie up the loose ends of life.

At the 2024 HeadRead Festival in Talllinn, Harnesk spoke to poet and translator Heidi Iivari.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael COle

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

Foreign minister: Suspending Hungary's voting rights under consideration

11:25

June's European Parliament elections e-votes destroyed

10:54

Gallery: Trad.Attack! headline 2024 Võru Folk Dance Festival

10:16

Gallery: Beach Grind festival brings revelers to Pärnu

10:02

President tasks Kristen Michal with forming next government

09:40

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Sami writer Tina Harnesk

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

08:33

Reform expects new coalition agreement by end of week

07:56

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

07:20

Weather in Estonia to remain fairly warm and dry for rest of the week

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.07

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigns

15.07

Estonia proposes joint Narva River bed survey with Russia Updated

08:52

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

15.07

Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

01.07

Who is Estonia's next prime minister Kristen Michal and what happens next?

15.07

President Karis begins talks to form new government

15.07

Country home sales down significantly in Southeastern Estonia

14.07

City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo