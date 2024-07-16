HeadRead 2024: In conversation with Sami writer Tina Harnesk

The 2024 HeadRead Literary Festival, featuring top authors from all over the world, took place in Tallinn earlier this year. In this video, Sami writer Tina Harnesk speaks to poet and translator Heidi Iivari.

Tina Harnesk is a Sami writer, who was born in Northern Sweden. In Harnesk's in own words, she comes from a family of "wild storytellers and quiet contemplators," and so, it is no wonder she is drawn to the written word and that her powerful heritage can clearly be felt in her work.

Harnesk's 2022 debut noel novel "Folk som sår i snö" combines peculiar humor and the colonialist heritage of bitter memories and emotions. The book draws from Harnesk's family stories; she has said she wants the reader to feel time stand still – something similar to the feeling that overcame Harnesk when she listened to her mother's stories. The novel centers on an old woman named Máriddjá who is dying of cancer and whose husband has dementia – this means it is high time to tie up the loose ends of life.

At the 2024 HeadRead Festival in Talllinn, Harnesk spoke to poet and translator Heidi Iivari.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!