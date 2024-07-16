Gallery: Beach Grind festival brings revelers to Pärnu

The southwestern Estonian town of Pärnu played host to the annual Beach Grind festival last weekend.

Most performances took place in the Rannapark and at the Villa Ammende hotel and restaurant in Estonia's summer capital.

Day one's appearances included Arop, Bedwetters, and British drum and bass act Bru-C.

In the evening, Estonia's Eurovision representatives 5miinust and Puuluup performed, while the day concluded with a set by masked music producer Marshmello.

Beach Grind day one. Source: Günther Küttis, Rauno Liivand, Andrei Ozdoba/Grind

Nublu, Mikael Gabriel, and NOËP took the stage on day two, when American artist Oliver Tree also appeared.

The evening concluded with a special set by local producer Cartoon with conductor Kristjan Järvi & Nordic Pulse.

