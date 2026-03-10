DJ Afrojack and Tommy Cash on the bill as Pärnu Beach Grind 2026 lineup announced

DJ Afrojack, Robin Schulz and Tommy Cash are among the performers confirmed for this year's Pärnu Beach Grind music festival, which takes place from July 9 to 11.

This year's festival sees the main Beach Grind stage move from Pärnu Beach Park to the "Düüni" area on the beach itself.

The headliner of what will be the 13th edition of the festival is DJ Afrojack. The Dutch dance music producer rose to prominence with his 2010 hit "Take Over Control," and has since gone on to win several Grammy Awards.

James Hype, who produced the 2022 smash hit "Ferrari," and Wilkinson, who made a name for himself with "Afterglow," both from the U.K., are also heading to Pärnu Beach for the festival.

German producer Robin Schulz, known for "Sugar," "Prayer in C," and "Waves," also returns to Pärnu.

Among the Estonian artists confirmed for this year's festival are Tommy Cash, nublu, SADU, Smilers, An-Marlen x Nancy, Clicherik and Mäx.

---

