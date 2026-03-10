X!

DJ Afrojack and Tommy Cash on the bill as Pärnu Beach Grind 2026 lineup announced

News
Beach Grind.
Beach Grind. Source: PS Music Agency
News

DJ Afrojack, Robin Schulz and Tommy Cash are among the performers confirmed for this year's Pärnu Beach Grind music festival, which takes place from July 9 to 11.

This year's festival sees the main Beach Grind stage move from Pärnu Beach Park to the "Düüni" area on the beach itself.

The headliner of what will be the 13th edition of the festival is DJ Afrojack. The Dutch dance music producer rose to prominence with his 2010 hit "Take Over Control," and has since gone on to win several Grammy Awards.

James Hype, who produced the 2022 smash hit "Ferrari," and Wilkinson, who made a name for himself with "Afterglow," both from the U.K., are also heading to Pärnu Beach for the festival.

German producer Robin Schulz, known for "Sugar," "Prayer in C," and "Waves," also returns to Pärnu.

Among the Estonian artists confirmed for this year's festival are Tommy Cash, nublu, SADU, Smilers, An-Marlen x Nancy, Clicherik and Mäx.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10.03

Vabamu marks Baltic University in Exile's 80th anniversary with film screening

10.03

Local governments must ensure transport connections to rural Rail Baltica stops

10.03

DJ Afrojack and Tommy Cash on the bill as Pärnu Beach Grind 2026 lineup announced

10.03

Latvian photographer Inka Ruta's new exhibition opens at Fotografiska Saturday

10.03

Estonian banks: Court ruling won't change statement access practices yet

10.03

PM: Estonia an ally of US but not adopting MAGA ideology

10.03

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

10.03

EOK head: Controversial Henry Sildaru father bonus payment not a value call

10.03

Olympic medal-winning skier Henry Sildaru stands by father after photo leak

10.03

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.03

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

10.03

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

09.03

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

10.03

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

10.03

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

09.03

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

10.03

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

09.03

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

10.03

Care needed in the forest as bears wake up from winter hibernation

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo