Estonian composer Raul Ojamaa on top Netflix series music

No One Saw Us Leave (Spanish: Nadie nos vio partir) is a 2025 Spanish-language Netflix thriller series based on the true story of Tamara Trottner, whose father kidnapped her and her brother in 1968. The drama follows the children's mother, Valeria, as she searches for them across Europe.

Estonian composer Raul Ojamaa, along with his team, came up with the music for No One Saw Us Leave, and told "Ringvaade" that music's role is to support the visuals, not overshadow them.

"If you're watching a film or series and start focusing on the music, something is wrong. Music is meant to support the picture. The picture is the primary medium," he said.

Ojamaa said that he came to work on the Netflix series thanks to a music-writing camp in Poland, where he had been sent by publishing company Tier Music.

The signature track that reached Netflix was initially created for a different assignment, but it impressed consultant Paty Carrera to such an extent that she contacted the composers a few months later to see if it was still available. In the end, six songs written by Ojamaa's team were included in the series. "We did more, but not everything made it in the end. A lot always changes during the process. Something that fits in one scene might get cut, some music gets used elsewhere. It's all brutally fluid," Ojamaa said.

Ojamaa also took home the award for Music Synchronization of the Year at Wednesday's music entrepreneurship awards presented in Tallinn, for the No One Saw Us Leave score.

The show has continued to top Netflix's foreign-language series charts for several weeks. However, Ojamaa was realistic about what this means for his career, noting that it does not automatically open doors to, for instance, Hollywood. "It's not like one thing happens and then everything else follows immediately. It's about giving your all in the moment, then it takes on a life of its own," he said.

"In a way, I've made peace with the fact that writing and releasing music is like fishing. You just have to do the work, give your all, and whether it goes anywhere or succeeds is not up to you. The only thing you can do is be active, put yourself in situations where those people are, and learn from them."

"No One Saw Us Leave" sees Mexico City's close-knit Ashkenazi Jewish community divided by the events, based on Trottner's memoirs, after Leo and Valeria's marriage, as much a social alliance between two influential families as anything, gets strained: Leo expects a traditional homemaker, while Valeria is influenced by 1960s feminism and wants higher education.

After Valeria's affair with Leo's brother-in-law, Leo abducts the children, Tamara and Isaac, telling them misleading stories about their mother. The trio spend three years traveling across countries while on the run, while a desperate Valeria launches an international search, which also involves hiring a former Mossad agent.

While hiding abroad—such as in South Africa and Israel—Leo becomes involved in socialist activism and briefly lives on a kibbutz. However, events ultimately catch up with him, as Israeli courts order Leo and the children back to Mexico; Valeria and Carlos raise the children, who do not see Leo again for 20 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!