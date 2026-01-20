Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

Ari Matti Mustonen was already a regular guest on comedy podcast "Kill Tony," recorded in front of a live audience, which regularly garnered over a million views on YouTube.

The latest "Kill Tony" installment on Netflix made the top 10 in nearly a dozen countries, including Mustonen's native Estonia, where the episode "Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas" placed second. It also peaked at third in the U.S.

Ari Matti appears midway through the episode, filmed in Austin, introduced by host Tony Hinchcliffe. Once it was clear who was up next, he was greeted by the kind of rapturous applause and whoops that only audiences on the other side of the Atlantic could perhaps muster.

The short set is primarily observational and consists of identifying an inverse proportionality between economic and other success, and the size of a specific organ.

"Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas" also did well in Estonia's neighboring countries, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as further afield in Iceland, Australia and New Zealand.

Mustonen's breakout in the U.S. came on "The Joe Rogan Experience" #2186 in 2024, which had 1.6 million views at the time of writing.

--

