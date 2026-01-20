Watch again: US filmmaker David Lynch's movies streaming on ETV's Jupiter

Readers who would like to practice their Estonian with something a little more engaging than the run-of-the-mill could check out ETV2's David Lynch night, available to watch again via the Jupiter platform.

The themed night was on Sunday, just two days before what would have been Lynch's 80th birthday and two days after the first anniversary of his passing.

First up is the English/French documentary "David Lynch, une énigme à Hollywood," released last year.

With his cult films and TV series, David Lynch, who died on January 16 last year, just four days short of his 79th birthday, created a unique America, surreal and slightly ominous, but always clearly recognizable.

As an artist, Lynch, who also had Finnish ancestry, always demanded complete creative freedom and dedicated himself to dissecting the depths of the human soul with his works that balance on the border of dreaminess and reality.

His award-winning "Eraser Head," (1977); "Blue Velvet" (1986), a mystery-thriller; the game-changing TV series-changing "Twin Peaks" (1990-1991, 2017) and 2001's surrealist "Mulholland Drive," hailed as one of the best films of the 21st century, all reveal the fiery furnace which underpins the so-called American dream.

Other notable works include "Duran Duran: Unstaged" (2011), a concert movie featuring the British pop-rock act of the same name, and 1984's "Dune," based on the Frank Herbert novel and remade more recently.

"David Lynch, une énigme à Hollywood" dissects Lynch's creative process and searches for hidden meanings in his consistent work.

1999's "The Straight Story," the second installment in the ETV2 package, is based on the true story of Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth), who rides a lawnmower across two midwestern states, namely Iowa and Wisconsin, in order to reconcile with his recently stroked brother Lyle (Harry Dean Stanton), with whom he had a troubled relationship years earlier.

On his 240-mile journey, the elderly Alvin meets numerous colorful characters, all of whom leave their mark on the man's soul and help him see life and the world from a different perspective.

Lynch and Stanton reunited in 2017, shortly before the latter's death, with both acting this time, in John Carroll Lynch's (no relation) "Lucky."

Both "David Lynch, une énigme à Hollywood" and "The Straight Story" as carried by ETV2 have Estonian subtitles.

The movies are available to re-watch on the Jupiter streaming site, which carries many other films and shows in English and other foreign languages, all with Estonian subtitles.

