Estonian artist Angela Massalu opens new solo show at two London galleries

Estonian artist Angela Maasalu has opened a new solo exhibition spanning across two gallery spaces in central London. "Taking Courage" marks the beginning of a collaboration between Lungley Gallery and Des Bains, which are a short walk from one another.

According to a press release, Angela Maasalu's paintings feel like the quiet, half-remembered fragments occupying a world where time folds in on itself. Her figures, often hazy and spectral, seem to exist in a space where stories from childhood, folklore, and the deep recesses of personal experience merge into one another.

It's not about clarity, but about the way certain images stick to one's memory, refusing to leave, and is difficult to pin down why. Always out of search.

A text by Orlando Reade accompanying the exhibition describes Maasalu's work as seeming to belong to a Surrealist tradition.

"They recall the mystical paintings of Paul Chagall, the red curtained spaces of David Lynch's films, and the apocalyptic altarpieces of fifteenth- century painter Matthias Grünewald," Reade writes.

"In Angela Maasalu's paintings, we encounter a strange series of figures. A woman bites a lion's paw; the horses on the merry-go-round are bleeding on their poles; in a keyhole, an infant is smoking. The harlequin is crying. They are surrounded by a swirling miasma that is shining, delirious, and beautiful. There is tenderness here, and a sense of humour, partly submerged. Like Dorothy, we might want to work out what to take from this world."

"Taking Courage" opened on February 20 and will remain on display until March 20. More information about the exhibition is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!