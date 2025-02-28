UK daily: Local community keeping Estonian culture alive in Leicester

In the English city of Leicester, there is an active community of locals with Estonian roots, reports local news outlet the Leicester Gazette. Many are the descendants of families who arrived in the U.K. during the 1940s and continue to celebrate their Estonian heritage through music, food, culture and summer camps for children.

Around 25,000 people from the Baltics relocated to the U.K. between 1946 and 1951, thousands of whom settled in Leicester, the Leicester Gazette reports.

While some became nurses at the city's Isolation Hospital, others worked in industries like farming and textiles. According to the article, lots of Estonians worked in Leicester's textile factories, bringing their rich knowledge of Estonian crafts, like embroidery, sewing and knitting to the city.

In 1960, a local Estonian cultural center "Leicesteri Eesti Maja," was established, serving as a central meeting point for casual drinks (including Saku beer) as well as larger gathering. In 200, Leicesteri Eesti Maja even welcomed President of Estonia Lennart Meri during a visit to the U.K.

In 2018, Leicester hosted the fifth edition of the European Estonian Song and Dance Festival, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Estonian Republic.

"Whether they're first-generation Estonian, second-generation or beyond, the members of this community love being a part of Leicester," the article says.

The full article can be found on the Leicester Gazette's website here.

---

