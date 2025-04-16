Why the Estonian Embassy in London is asking people to walk for Ukraine

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Estonia has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, both at home and abroad. ERR News found out how the Estonian Embassy in London is now aiming to keep the focus on Ukraine by asking people to do something very simple – go for a walk.

This spring, the Estonian Embassy in the U.K. launched the #Walk4Ukraine initiative to help keep Ukraine and its need for assistance in the public eye. The premise is simple: whether it's a part of your regular morning commute to the office, or a family hike in the woods, a stroll in the local the park or a trek up some stairs: "make your walk meaningful, make it a walk for Ukraine."

#Walk4Ukraine has already garnered support from some famous names. One of the first to get involved and join Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Viljar Lubi for a stroll through London was British journalist and former newsreader Emily Maitlis.

"I think the whole world is watching and looking at Ukraine," Maitlis told the Estonian Ambassador during their walk, a video of which was posted on social media.

"Anything that we can do to keep it at the front of people's minds, at the front of our own news bulletins and stories, anything that actually shows we're still thinking about all those brave souls that are fighting for Europe's freedom, has to be an imperative," she added.

Anyone can participate in #Walk4Ukraine, wherever they are. As a further sign of solidarity, the Estonian Embassy in London is also asking those who do, to wear something blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag – while they walk.

For Alastair Campbell, former director of communications for the Labour Party and adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, that meant donning the jersey of one of his beloved rugby league teams: Warrington Wolves.

And, as Campbell told the Estonian ambassador when they walked together through a local park, his other favorite club, Keighley Cougars, has also gone above and beyond for Ukraine. The story began when Campbell appeared on British TV comedy show The Last Leg. In a segment about rugby league, host Adam Hills explained the challenges Ukraine's national team currently has to overcome just to be able to play the game.

As he left the studio, Campbell received a call from Cougars owner Ryan O'Neill, who immediately offered to help out by supplying the Ukrainian national and junior teams with a full set of kits each.

Examples like this demonstrate the clear benefits of continuing to remind people in places like the U.K. about Ukraine and its struggle.

When it comes to general awareness about the war, Campbell, who co-hosts one of the U.K.'s most popular podcasts, "The Rest is Politics," believes people in Britain do understand the general narrative – that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine the victim.

"But that doesn't mean [that narrative] is not being challenged or that there aren't people trying to push a counter-narrative," he explains.

"The trouble we've had is that the global attention [on the war] comes and goes. Sometimes the world is very seized with it but then it will fade away for a bit. The moments when it comes back into the global picture are when we need to keep re-winning the battle of the narrative," he said.

Campbell has no doubt that a major reason behind Ukraine's success in getting its story across in the international arena is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his "resilience as a communicator."

"I think that's been incredibly important, particularly when things have gone badly," Campbell said, describing Zelenskyy as "one of the best communicators of the modern age."

#Walk4Ukraine is far from the first initiative the Estonian Embassy in London has organized to help Ukrainians since Russia launched its full-scale war.

In March 2022, just 11 days after the invasion began, the embassy held an auction and dinner for 40 people, which brought in £56,000. Later that year, they put on another similar event, this time raising a further £90,600. With that money, plus some additional funds from the Ukrainian Embassy, they were able to send three armored ambulances to Ukraine.

After that came the "Rave for Ukraine," which featured DJ sets by Felix Buxton of Basement Jaxx, Rhythm Doctor and Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga at London nightclub fabric.

Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) DJs at the "Rave for Ukraine" in London. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

And, being Estonians, they have also managed to find a way to get saunas involved.

On February 24, 2023, exactly a year after the full-scale invasion began, and Estonia's 105th Independence Day, the embassy organized a winter swim and sauna session in Hyde Park. They also used that opportunity to raise funds for mobile saunas to send to those fighting on the Ukrainian frontline.

"The aim was to remind our guests how important it is to look after ourselves during these uncertain times," says embassy public relations specialist Kadri-Liis Turton, "and to be able to persevere, increase our resilience, together with our Ukrainian friends."

As the war rages on, the Estonian Embassy in London continues to do what it can for Ukraine – one step at a time.

"We understand that Ukraine cannot get tired, so neither can we," Turton tells ERR News. "At a time when the world and affairs can feel rather fragile, we also felt the need to express wider support for Ukraine, to show them we haven't forgotten them," she adds.

"Our main aim is to keep on raising awareness and give people a chance to donate, if they can, to the official fundraising platform for Ukraine – United24."

"What is happening in Ukraine right now affects us all," Ambassador of Estonia to the U.K. Viljar Lubi tells ERR News. "Ignoring it is not an option. We need to act now. Of course, we are all tired that the war is still going on. We are tired because it is so difficult to absorb all the misery that is being caused for no reason."

#Walk4Ukraine is just one way of engaging with people from different spheres, and through short interactions with people like Emily Maitlis, Alastair Campbell as well as members of the general public, spreading "the news and awareness that we do not live in an isolated world."

The people they talk to may sometimes see things from a different angle, says Lubi, "but the very core of the argument always remains the same – aggression must never win."

"Our embassy is not doing all this because we have to," the ambassador adds. "We are doing it because we want to. Because this is the right thing to do."

More information about the Estonian Embassy in London's #Walk4Ukraine campaign is available here and here.

