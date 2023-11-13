Estonian minister of culture DJs at 'Rave for Ukraine' charity event in London

On Thursday November 9, the Estonian Embassy in the UK hosted the charity event "Rave for Ukraine" at London's fabric nightclub. Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) was among those DJing at the event, which raised over €32,000 for a charity that supports Ukrainian children.

In addition to Purga, the "Rave for Ukraine" also featured sets from world famous DJs Felix Buxton of Basement Jaxx, Chris Liebing, Ida Engberg and the Earl of Shaftesbury aka Nick ac. As Ukraine's Pavel Plastikk performed the event's closing set, the room was lit up in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

"Every opportunity to contribute to Ukraine's victory and reconstruction is very important," said Purga. "With this charity event, we supported those children in Ukraine who have suffered due to the horrors of war, lost their parents, spent days or even months in bomb shelters and seen their homes destroyed. I cannot even begin to imagine what they have been through," she added.

"These experiences are sure to have had a devastating impact on their mental health. We are doing our utmost to make sure the war ends with a Ukraine victory and this beautiful country gets a chance to keep thriving."

Speaking at the "Rave for Ukraine," Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Viljar Lubi said, that globally, things seems to be going from bad to worse.

"There seems to be no immediate end to the illegal war of the aggressor Russia in Ukraine, and in this way, Russia has legitimized the use of violence and brute force on peaceful countries and people in other parts of the world," Lubi said. "Many undemocratic forces across the globe are following these developments closely and drawing their conclusions."

"The goal of the aggressor has not changed," the ambassador continued. "It still wants to break our unity, cause division in our societies, and undermine our will to help those in need, as well as innocent victims by expanding suffering to other parts of the world. This is why our support for Ukraine must remain solid and visible, and this cannot change. And it will not."

Lubi then called on guests at the event to make even more effort to continue supporting Ukraine. "We cannot simply focus on our daily lives and forget the crimes against humanity that are being committed in the world," he said. "It must end. In free societies, there are many channels that we can use to show our solidarity with Ukraine and offer support. Let us use them all, even by having a rave."

More than 550 tickets were sold for the invite-only event, which raised over €32,000 to support Ukraine. The money will be donated to Gen.Ukrainian, a charity that organizes camps to improve the mental health of children who have suffered as a result of the war.

Donations can still be made until November 19, here.

