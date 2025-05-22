X!

Estonian Embassy in London puts on fashion show to raise funds for Ukraine

The flags of Estonia and Ukraine outside the Estonian Embassy in London.
The flags of Estonia and Ukraine outside the Estonian Embassy in London. Source: Estonian Embassy in London Instagram
Last week, the Estonian Embassy in London organized the charity event #Walk4Ukraine, raising more than £50,000 (€60,000) to support Ukraine. The event included a fashion show and a dinner with an auction for 150 guests at Christ Church Spitalfields in central London.

During the fashion show, four Ukrainian brands presented their latest collections on the catwalk: Gorsset, Mogard, Maison Sophy G, and KEKA. Ukrainian designer Kostiantyn Lieontiev assisted with the show's organization.

In addition to the models, Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Viljar Lubi also took the stage, presenting the clothes of the Ukrainian brand Riot Division. In his speech, the ambassador explained that organizing fashion shows was not the usual activity of the embassy, but now seemed to be the right moment to do so.

"The presence of all of you shows strong will, judgment and the ability to tell the difference between right and wrong. We are not living in an isolated world. What is happening in Ukraine will have an impact on all of us," Ambassador Lubi said.

The speech by the guest of honor at the event – Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom General Valerii Zaluzhnyi – received a standing ovation. To mark Ukraine's Vyshyvanka Day, the former army chief and his wife both wore traditional Ukrainian national shirts.

A work by Ukrainian artist Tanya Chulkova. Source: Tanya Chulkova

A vyshyvanka, another unique copy of which was given to Prince Harry, went on sale at the auction. Other prizes included design products ranging from accessories to evening gowns. The awards were donated by various British, Ukrainian, and Estonian designers.

The latter included Lilli Jahilo, Kriss Soonik and Tanel Veenre. Throughout the evening, the Ukrainian fashion illustrator Tanya Chulkova sketched portraits of the guests, and her artwork made specifically for the event was sold at the auction for thousands of pounds.

The fashion show was the fourth charity event organized by the Estonian Embassy since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The embassy previously organized two auction-dinners and a rave for Ukraine.

Earlier this year, ERR News reported on the Estonian Embassy in London's "#Walk4Ukraine" campaign, in which members of the public and some famous faces from the U.K. aimed to keep Ukraine's struggle in the public eye.

Editor: Michael Cole

