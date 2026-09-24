X!

Trust in the president and the Defense Forces has declined

News
Estonian presidential flag at Kadriorg.
Estonian presidential flag at Kadriorg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to public‑opinion monitoring commissioned by the Government Office, Estonia's most trusted institutions remain the police and the president.

The most significant changes are the seven‑percentage‑point decrease in trust in the president and the five‑percentage‑point decrease in trust in the Defense Forces.

Of the institutions included in the survey, residents trust the police the most (83 percent trust fully or rather trust) and the president (69 percent).

An equal share of residents (66 percent) trust the Defense Forces and Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

NATO is trusted by 60 percent of residents, up three points; trust in the European Union remains stable at 51 percent. Confidence in the Riigikogu (36 percent) and the government (39 percent) has also remained largely unchanged.

Economic sentiment shows little movement: 47 percent believe they can cover household expenses over the next six months. Overall coping has weakened, falling from 70 percent to 66 percent, with difficulties concentrated among residents of other ethnic backgrounds and people with lower education and income. 69 percent of residents are rather or very satisfied with life, unchanged from June.

EU flag. According to Kantar Emor poll results, trust in the European Union remains stable at 51 percent in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Personal security assessments have improved: 61 percent feel safe living in Estonia, up three points. By contrast, only 38 percent believe the state itself is secure. Anxiety remains widespread, with 36 percent frequently feeling worried about global and domestic events.

Concern about energy shortages has risen to 70 percent, while 68 percent remain worried about the war in Ukraine. Fear of a possible conflict in Estonia or Europe has increased to 67 percent.

Support for aiding Ukraine remains high. Eighty percent condemn Russia's military actions, and 47 percent agree Estonia should not rule out military support. Humanitarian aid continues to be backed by 66 percent, and 57 percent support sanctions on Russia even if energy and food prices rise.

Support for the green transition has increased to 41 percent, with significantly higher backing among residents under 50. Among residents of other ethnic backgrounds, support has risen from 26 percent to 39 percent.

1,288 respondents were surveyed, including an additional sample from Ida‑Viru County. Data were collected from 3 to 8 September by Kantar Emor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

european day of languages quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Trans activists accuse state gender committee of bias and obstruction

17:27

State Real Estate Ltd. puts former Tallinn Music High School properties up for auction

17:15

Trust in the president and the Defense Forces has declined

16:59

Ukrainian 'ethno-chaos' band DakhaBrakha back in Tallinn this December

16:35

Alar Karis: UN Charter principles must not be trampled underfoot

16:28

Rail Baltica delays leave local communities disappointed

16:02

Municipalities look to libraries to get kids reading

15:36

Chaplain hotline returns as demand for emotional support remains high

14:58

Investor: Baltic defense forces cool on domestic drones

14:55

Australian soccer player of Estonian origin now oldest in the UEFA Champions League

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.09

Magnitude 1.4 quake shakes northwestern Estonia

23.09

Swedish prisoners complaining of conditions in Tartu prison

09:04

Baltic states ask EU for €500 million in additional support for drone defense

23.09

Illegal immigration to Estonia rises, border rotation extended

08:57

Estonia imposes own sanctions on delisted Russian oligarch pair

23.09

Estonian MFA: Rumors of impending Russian attack blown out of proportion

23.09

US to send new troop contingent to Estonia, ministry confirms Updated

11:02

Pärnu man shot dead by police after pointing 'gun' at officer

21.09

Russia imposes temporary movement restrictions on other side of Estonian border

12:22

Tallinn school asks ministry for €400,000 in emergency funds to finish out the year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo