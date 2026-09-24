Trust in the president and the Defense Forces has declined

According to public‑opinion monitoring commissioned by the Government Office, Estonia's most trusted institutions remain the police and the president.

The most significant changes are the seven‑percentage‑point decrease in trust in the president and the five‑percentage‑point decrease in trust in the Defense Forces.

Of the institutions included in the survey, residents trust the police the most (83 percent trust fully or rather trust) and the president (69 percent).

An equal share of residents (66 percent) trust the Defense Forces and Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

NATO is trusted by 60 percent of residents, up three points; trust in the European Union remains stable at 51 percent. Confidence in the Riigikogu (36 percent) and the government (39 percent) has also remained largely unchanged.

Economic sentiment shows little movement: 47 percent believe they can cover household expenses over the next six months. Overall coping has weakened, falling from 70 percent to 66 percent, with difficulties concentrated among residents of other ethnic backgrounds and people with lower education and income. 69 percent of residents are rather or very satisfied with life, unchanged from June.

EU flag. According to Kantar Emor poll results, trust in the European Union remains stable at 51 percent in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Personal security assessments have improved: 61 percent feel safe living in Estonia, up three points. By contrast, only 38 percent believe the state itself is secure. Anxiety remains widespread, with 36 percent frequently feeling worried about global and domestic events.

Concern about energy shortages has risen to 70 percent, while 68 percent remain worried about the war in Ukraine. Fear of a possible conflict in Estonia or Europe has increased to 67 percent.

Support for aiding Ukraine remains high. Eighty percent condemn Russia's military actions, and 47 percent agree Estonia should not rule out military support. Humanitarian aid continues to be backed by 66 percent, and 57 percent support sanctions on Russia even if energy and food prices rise.

Support for the green transition has increased to 41 percent, with significantly higher backing among residents under 50. Among residents of other ethnic backgrounds, support has risen from 26 percent to 39 percent.

1,288 respondents were surveyed, including an additional sample from Ida‑Viru County. Data were collected from 3 to 8 September by Kantar Emor.

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