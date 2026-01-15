Estonians' support for EU membership lowest in recent years

Support for Estonia's EU membership is at a two-year low, while trust in several national institutions is rising, a Government Office-commissioned survey shows.

A public opinion survey conducted by Kantar Emor from December 15–22 shows growing trust among respondents in the president, the government and the Riigikogu.

In September, 30 percent of respondents said they trusted the government. In the latest survey, that figure rose to 37 percent.

Trust in the Riigikogu increased from 29 to 36 percent.

Trust in the president rose from 65 to 70 percent, driven by non-ethnic Estonian residents. Among that group, trust in the president rose from 44 percent in September to 58 percent in late December.

Support for Estonia's membership in the European Union stands at 73 percent — its lowest level in recent years. Over the past two years, support has ranged between 73 and 80 percent.

From 2015 to 2021, EU membership was supported by 77 to 82 percent of respondents, while in 2022–2023, backing surged to as high as 86 percent.

Support for NATO membership remains consistently high at 77 percent. Over the past two years, it has fluctuated between 76 and 79 percent.

Compared with September, trust in the Estonian Defense Forces, the police and local governments has remained relatively stable — at 76, 83 and 59 percent, respectively. In September, those figures were 73, 81 and 55 percent.

The survey was commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Kantar Emor between December 15 and 22, polling 1,418 residents of Estonia aged 15 and older.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!