X!

Estonians' support for EU membership lowest in recent years

News
Estonian and EU flags.
Estonian and EU flags. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Support for Estonia's EU membership is at a two-year low, while trust in several national institutions is rising, a Government Office-commissioned survey shows.

A public opinion survey conducted by Kantar Emor from December 15–22 shows growing trust among respondents in the president, the government and the Riigikogu.

In September, 30 percent of respondents said they trusted the government. In the latest survey, that figure rose to 37 percent.

Trust in the Riigikogu increased from 29 to 36 percent.

Trust in the president rose from 65 to 70 percent, driven by non-ethnic Estonian residents. Among that group, trust in the president rose from 44 percent in September to 58 percent in late December.

Support for Estonia's membership in the European Union stands at 73 percent — its lowest level in recent years. Over the past two years, support has ranged between 73 and 80 percent.

From 2015 to 2021, EU membership was supported by 77 to 82 percent of respondents, while in 2022–2023, backing surged to as high as 86 percent.

Support for NATO membership remains consistently high at 77 percent. Over the past two years, it has fluctuated between 76 and 79 percent.

Compared with September, trust in the Estonian Defense Forces, the police and local governments has remained relatively stable — at 76, 83 and 59 percent, respectively. In September, those figures were 73, 81 and 55 percent.

The survey was commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Kantar Emor between December 15 and 22, polling 1,418 residents of Estonia aged 15 and older.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

PM: Estonia spent almost 1% of GDP on ammunition in 2025

17:17

Price of Estonian butter to start falling soon

16:46

Dentist disappears leaving dozens of customers who prepaid in the lurch

16:38

Watch live: Estonia's Selevko brothers at European Figure Skating Championships

16:09

Extra-bright bolide meteor seen over Estonia, Latvia

15:50

Estonia calls for Europe to introduce Schengen ban for Russian veterans

15:35

Estonians' support for EU membership lowest in recent years

15:35

TV mast which first brought television to Estonia's islands turns 60

15:18

Estonia prepared to send troops to Greenland military exercises if requested Updated

15:12

Estonian skier used cocaine undetected before final race of career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Estonia planning to destroy all raccoon dogs on Hiiumaa island

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

08:50

Niina Petrõkina takes the lead at the European Figure Skating Championships Updated

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo