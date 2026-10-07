1 dead in Narva care home blaze, cause likely careless smoking

One person perished in a fire at a care home in Narva on Tuesday evening, with the cause believed to be smoking without due care and attention, the Rescue Board said.

The fire was confined to a smoking corner and, with the facility's fire doors and compartments in order, did not spread, meaning no evacuation was needed.

The alarm was called in at 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday to the care home on Rahu põik, on the northern outskirts of Narva.

The first Narva rescuers to arrive identified smoke on the second floor of the facility, began ventilating the rooms and discovered the body of a deceased woman in the smoking corner.

Care home staff had extinguished the localized blaze themselves with fire extinguishers, meaning the fire was no longer active by the time firefighters arrived.

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel then checked the entire building with measuring devices. No carbon monoxide was detected, and ambulance crews examined all residents.

Rescue teams from the Narva and Narva-Jõesuu stations and a field manager from Jõhvi took part in the response.

The fire may have started from careless smoking, and the exact circumstances will be established in further proceedings.

A total of 23 fire fatalities have been reported in Estonia so far this year.

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