Estonia's EE-ALARM test sets SMS record but sheltering gaps remain

The Rescue Board tested the nationwide EE-ALARM warning system again on Wednesday, setting a delivery record but finding many residents still don't know what the sirens mean.

SMS messages reached one million phone users in 17 minutes, down from 27 minutes in the previous test. Shelter drills ran in Tallinn, Tartu and Haapsalu, but home sheltering options are found to still be inadequate.

Between 3 p.m. and 3.10 p.m., EE-ALARM warning sirens sounded across the country and alert messages were sent to people's phones. A ticker in English ran along ERR News' front page at the same time.

"We also set a speed record for SMS delivery, with messages reaching one million phone users in 17 minutes. During the previous test, it took 27 minutes," said Viktor Saaremets, deputy director general of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

The Rescue Board says it plans to introduce an even faster emergency notification system in the future, allowing messages to reach all phones within seconds.

Shelter drills were also held in Tallinn, Tartu and Haapsalu. Most participants in the 15-minute drill in Tallinn, where the exercise was held in the Rotermanni Quarter, reached the designated shelter, in an underground parking garage, within five minutes.

"Since everyone responded to the warning siren by heading underground and, as far as I know, there were no bottlenecks or other problems arising from a lack of awareness, we can say the result was good," Sergo Kohal, a crisis preparedness specialist with Tallinn Municipal Police (Mupo), told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

However, Anu Vaikjärv, a shelter adviser at the Rescue Board's Northern Rescue Center, said more public awareness campaigns are needed.

"The response could have been better in the sense that the sirens were sounding, but many people didn't know what they meant. We still have a lot of work ahead of us to raise awareness," Vaikjärv said.

Participants who reached the shelter said they considered the drill a success, though many lack suitable conditions for sheltering at home.

"I think there have been drills here before, and everyone seems to know pretty well what to do — drop everything and head downstairs," said Henri, who took part.

"Last time, I was walking around town and didn't know where to go, but now I know where to go here. Unfortunately, I haven't made any preparations at home. I have nowhere to shelter there because I don't have a basement," said another participant, Andres.

"We've discussed where we could shelter. Our apartment building doesn't have a basement, but there are rooms without windows," added Piret, who also took part.

According to Kohal, Estonia has fallen behind in its sheltering capacity.

"One option is to create sheltering capacity in existing buildings and basements, but another possibility is to install modular shelters in urban areas, which would provide additional safety for city residents. We've discussed approximately 50 modules," Kohal said of possible solutions.

"A great many apartment associations are contacting us. We visit them to provide guidance and advice, and various grants will also become available to help them. Interest is continuing to grow," Vaikjärv went on.

Starting in July 2027, the law will require apartment associations managing buildings larger than 1,200 square meters to have a sheltering plan and to adapt a suitable space for sheltering by 2028.

More information on crisis preparedness in Estonia is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!