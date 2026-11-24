Mediation talks between the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) and the Ministry of Education over teachers' pay for next year ended without an agreement, giving the union the legal right to strike in 2027 if additional funding is not secured.

"We are now waiting to see whether parliament allocates additional funding for teacher salaries during the budget process. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. However, if the state budget does not provide an adequate solution to teachers' pay issues, we are prepared to consider stronger measures next year," EHL Chair Reemo Voltri said.

According to Voltri, teachers' salaries should increase by at least as much as the projected growth in Estonia's average wage, or a minimum of five percent.

"That would not make teacher pay competitive, but it would at least prevent teachers' situation from deteriorating further," he said.

The Riigikogu is scheduled to vote on next year's state budget in December.

"Our actual goal is for the minimum teacher salary to rise to the level of the forecast average wage in Estonia, or €2,312 per month. We were prepared to significantly reduce our demands during mediation, but the negotiations still failed," Voltri said.

The ministry maintained during the mediation process that the state budget does not contain funds for a larger increase in the minimum teacher salary.

The draft budget currently before parliament would raise the minimum teacher salary by three percent, to €2,030 per month.

"That would leave the minimum salary for teachers with a master's degree nearly 13 percent below the projected national average wage next year. When the current prime minister and government took office, that gap was barely five percent," Voltri said.

"At a time when the teacher shortage is becoming increasingly severe and affecting the quality of education, such a decline is unacceptable," he added.

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