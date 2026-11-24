Both sides of Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge will reopen to traffic on Tuesday afternoon, after a two-year renovation that has cost almost €20.5 million.

Sõpruse Bridge, completed in 1981, is Estonia's longest bridge. The renovation has been one of the City of Tartu's largest infrastructure projects in recent years.

Deputy Mayor Priit Humal said the thoroughfare would be open to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists on Tuesday, although some work still needs to be finished.

"But the bridge is largely usable, which is why we are opening it today," he said.

"Along with the bridge, we actually redesigned the traffic layout in the surrounding area. We built three new signal-controlled intersections and some side streets, and reconstructed around half a kilometer of Turu Street."

The roadway will reopen with four lanes, new 2.25-meter-wide two-way cycle paths and two-meter-wide sidewalks, separated from the roadway by a barrier and a safety zone.

New sidewalks and pedestrian crossings were created around the bridge, and staircases for pedestrians will be completed early next year, Humal added.

"The stair towers are primarily intended to provide access to the area between the Emajõgi River and the Anne Canal. Previously, you could only get there by taking a detour, but now you can go directly down from the bridge," he explained.

The biggest surprise during construction was the condition of the bridge's beams, which turned out to be worse than expected.

"These beams needed to be replaced and reinforced. This work had not initially been accounted for and led to some changes to the original construction schedule, as well as some additional costs," Humal noted.

The extensive renovation of the bridge and its surroundings cost a total of nearly €20.5 million. The reconstruction of the bridge alone cost €12 million.

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