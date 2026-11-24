Staffing shortages, failures to follow individual care plans and outdated employee records are among the main shortcomings identified during nursing home inspections in Estonia this year.

Inspections by the Social Insurance Board (SKA) have revealed shortcomings at Estonian nursing homes, primarily concerning staffing levels, compliance with individual care plans and outdated employee records. Thirteen nursing homes require follow-up inspections.

According to SKA leading supervision specialis Svetlana Kupart, several nursing homes have failed to meet minimum staffing requirements introduced on July 1.

Under the new regulations, nursing homes must have at least one qualified care worker per 36 residents at night. During the day, an additional care worker or assistant care worker is required for every 12 residents.

In some nursing homes, assistant care workers have also been working independently despite lacking the necessary qualifications. By law, assistant care workers may only work under the supervision of qualified care workers.

Another recurring problem is outdated information in the Register of Economic Activities. Service providers must update employee records within five days of any changes.

Kupart said employees frequently appear on work schedules without being registered, preventing the SKA from verifying their qualifications.

Kuuda nursing home director Liina Soo said her facility was one employee short of meeting the new requirements, adding that another worker would be recruited.

"I fully agree that nursing homes need more care workers so they have time to work with residents and give them attention," Soo said.

However, recruiting new employees is difficult because many applicants lack the necessary qualifications or have not completed care worker training.

Nõo nursing home director Karina Lõhmus said several employees were on sick leave during the SKA's inspection. While the facility was required to have four employees working during the day and two at night, only three were on duty during the inspection. Some care workers had also not been entered into the register.

At Uhtna nursing home, inspectors identified shortcomings in staff scheduling. Director Marina Landberg said limited public transport services and employees' childcare obligations made organizing shifts difficult. The facility plans to recruit another employee in January.

Kupart acknowledged that recruiting care workers and organizing shifts can be particularly challenging in rural areas, where employees often depend on public transport.

The SKA has issued one formal compliance order to a nursing home this year, which was complied with within the deadline. No nursing homes have been ordered to pay coercive fines this year.

Inspections will continue through the end of the year, and further compliance orders may be issued.

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