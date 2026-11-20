Estonian bodyfitness champion Esta Pilt didn't start lifting weights until 39. At 61, she says age should never be a barrier to getting stronger.

Pilt last competed in 2025 but has since stepped away from competition because there is no international age category for women over 60.

She won gold in the 45+ masters category at the 2018 world and European bodyfitness championships, and has been crowned Estonian champion more than 10 times.

At her most recent domestic competition, however, Pilt was up against competitors around 20 years her junior, as Estonia's competition categories don't go beyond 45+.

Pilt has studied both economics and psychology at the University of Tartu (TÜ), putting her second degree to use in managing motivation, building habits and coping with routine and other pressures of competition.

She now works at the university's Lifelong Learning Center, helping coordinate continuing education courses for people of all ages. Demand is especially high for courses aimed at older adults.

"Your memory needs a workout just like your muscles do," Pilt said.

Discovering fitness at nearly 40

The veteran fitness champ hits the gym four or five times a week, and walks everywhere as well, averaging 15,000 steps a day.

"Tartu is small enough that you can walk pretty much anywhere," she said.

A former successful middle- and long-distance runner, Pilt said she nonetheless didn't want to devote her entire life to sports, which is why she chose not to major in physical education.

She discovered fitness in 2000, after an instructor at the gym where she did aerobics invited her to a training camp.

"I was already pretty muscular, so the bodybuilders encouraged me to give it a try," Pilt recalled, adding that she was 39 at the time. "It's never too late to start strength training."

Farm chores are a workout

International competitions have a 50+ category for women, but offer even older age groups for men. Pilt hopes women will eventually have the same opportunities, but in the meantime, she is happy to inspire and encourage others to get more active.

"Strength training is especially beneficial for older people because it helps maintain and strengthen their muscles, bones and joints," she said.

Those who prefer not to go to a gym can even exercise at home, using their body weight, water bottles or bags.

"Even just working around the farm is a great form of strength training," Pilt said, adding that she grew up in the countryside herself.

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