Estonia's startup sector is growing "significantly faster" than the rest of the economy, and high-profile layoffs do not reflect the sector as a whole, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has said.

Technology companies had a busy week. The IPO of artificial intelligence company Anthropic, valued at $1.5 trillion, made waves worldwide and broke all records. Estonian venture capital fund Plural, which invests in new technology companies, raised €1 billion, also a record for our region and a large sum even on a European scale.

The €1 billion raised by Plural's early-stage investment fund is more than four times the amount raised by all the venture capital funds in the Baltic states combined last year. That figure was €247 million.

In a European context, venture capital funds across Europe raised $15.5 billion, or €14.1 billion, last year. This means that Plural's share is significant even on a European scale, amounting to more than 7 percent.

The money is to be invested in new technology companies in Estonia and elsewhere. Estonia's startup sector has grown into a significant branch of the economy.

Sten Tamkivi, one of the partners at venture capital firm Plural, said that last year there was a total of $12 billion in European venture capital invested in early-stage technology companies. "Our one new fund means that there is now 8 percent more money available in Europe for new entrepreneurs to apply for," he explained.

Estonia has become an investment destination

Sten Tamkivi Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Plural plans to invest two-thirds of the money raised in new early-stage European technology companies. Tamkivi said that Estonia has become a destination for investment in new technologies on a European scale, having progressed from app development to space and defense technologies.

More than 20 years have now passed since Skype was founded. "Those 20 years have included TransferWise, or today's Wise, Bolt, Veriff, Lightyear, and now Skeleton, which became a unicorn this year," Tamkivi told Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera". "There are thousands of people who have already built hundreds of companies, and that is unique experience, which is trusted and which attracts people here," he explained.

Plural's success is encouraging new startups. However, it has been preceded by continuous development, as demonstrated by venture capital investments in companies.

Kärt Klein, executive director of the Estonian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, said that nearly half a billion euros had been invested over six years and that the number of Estonian companies in their portfolio had tripled. "This is positive news for Estonia. The technology sector has grown enormously," she added. Klein noted that over the past 10 years, the technology sector has been the fastest-growing sector in Europe and has also created the most employment.

Plural's fundraising shows there is considerable interest in Estonia's startup sector. And although one company – Pipedrive – recently laid off hundreds of people, the data shows that Estonia's startup sector is actually doing very well.

Signage atop Pipedrive's Tallinn office. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

A total of 34,000 people work in Estonia's information technology sector. Of these, 18,000 work in the startup sector, where the number of employees has been growing by around 1 percent annually. The efficiency of startups and the taxes they pay have increased significantly.

Startup sector growing faster than the rest of the economy

Liisi Kirch, head of startup entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said that in terms of turnover, the startup sector's annual growth has been around 20 percent. Compared with 2024, the startup sector grew by 18 percent last year. "Compared with the rest of the economy, Estonia's startup sector is growing significantly faster," she explained.

"While in the traditional economy, added value per employee is around €47,000 a year, in the startup sector it was around €80,000 per person, according to 2024 data," she continued.

The IT sector accounts for 11 percent of Estonia's GDP, while the startup sector accounts for 4.3 percent. Kirch said that by 2035, the startup sector could account for at least 10 percent of Estonia's entire economy.

That Pipedrive is laying off employees does not reflect the situation across the sector as a whole. "If we look at the startup sector as a whole, more jobs were created than lost in the first and second quarters of 2026," Kirch noted.

Klein pointed out that layoffs in the technology sector could provide the basis for the creation of new companies.

Technology companies are now among the most valuable in the world. After all, the founders of Anthropic, which has reached a trillion-dollar valuation, were themselves going from door to door, so to speak, asking venture capital investors for money five years ago, Tamkivi said. Jaan Tallinn and several others decided to invest in the company, including Tamkivi himself.

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