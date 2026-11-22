Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that Saturday morning's drone attack on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland is a side effect of Ukraine's self-defense in Russia's war of aggression. Officials once again denied that Estonian airspace is being used to carry out attacks.

A Russian cargo ship, the Sparta II, caught fire after being hit by drones in the Baltic Sea on Saturday and later drifted into Finnish waters. The Finnish armed forces said it is "likely" that Ukraine is behind the attack.

Tsahkna said Estonia is closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf of Finland and is in close contact with the Finnish authorities.

"At Finland's request, Estonia has sent the Navy vessel Kindral Kurvits to assist with rescue operations, including firefighting and pollution response," Tsahkna said.

He also spoke with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Saturday. "We are coordinating every step with our northern neighbors and acting decisively," the minister said.

The Russian ship Sparta II on fire in the Gulf of Finland. Source: Finnish Border Guard

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is being felt increasingly close to Europe. Today's incident in the Gulf of Finland is another side effect of Russia's war of aggression and Ukraine's self-defense, and Ukraine has the right to defend itself," he stressed.

Tsahkna also confirmed that Estonia has not given any foreign country permission to use its airspace or maritime areas to conduct military operations, a common narrative spread by Russia.

"We take every violation of our maritime and air borders extremely seriously and are acting decisively together with our allies to ensure Estonia's security," Tsahkna said.

The foreign minister added that Estonia faces no immediate military threat and that the level of military threat to Estonia has not increased in light of this incident.

"The Estonian Defense Forces, together with our allies, take the situation seriously and are always ready to respond appropriately to any incidents to ensure the security of the Estonian state and people," Tsahkna said.

PM: Estonian airspace is not being used for attacks

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) also denied the accusations.

"It is also important in the current situation to clearly reiterate the facts. Estonia has not given permission for its airspace or maritime areas to be used for attacks against Russia," he wrote on social media.

Michal added that he had spoken with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Saturday about the situation in the Gulf of Finland.

The consequences of fighting Russia's aggression have reached the Baltic Sea. Another signal for the aggressor to stop. But nothing will stop us from supporting Ukraine. Estonian Navy vessel Kindral Kurvits has responded to Finland's request for assistance with the rescue operation involving a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland. Finland can always count on Estonia. That's what friends and neighbours are for. We stand ready to provide any further assistance needed, and I'm keeping in close touch with @PetteriOrpo as the situation develops. — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 21, 2026

"The consequences of fighting Russia's aggression have reached the Baltic Sea. Another signal for the aggressor to stop. But nothing will stop us from supporting Ukraine," he said.

"Finland can always count on Estonia. That's what friends and neighbours are for. We stand ready to provide any further assistance needed," the prime minister added.

On Saturday morning, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Aviation and Maritime Rescue Coordination Center received a signal that the dry cargo ship Sparta II, belonging to an agency of the Russian Ministry of Defense, had been hit and was on fire.

The ship then drifted out of Estonia's exclusive economic zone, entering Finland's exclusive economic zone and later Finnish territorial waters.

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