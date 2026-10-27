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Estonian foreign minister briefed on Norway-Finland call with Putin

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Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he had been briefed on Tuesday's call between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

A statement from the Finnish president's office described the call as "a follow-up of the meeting in Oslo on October 20 and held in consultation with Ukraine."

The call was initiated by Finland and Norway, which border Russia, and its aim "was to convey messages directly regarding future negotiations to help to end the war to President Putin." The statement said it was related to the upcoming meetings in Abu Dhabi between Russia and Ukraine.

While Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was critical of Tuesday's call, Tsahkna said that only increased pressure on Russia will make it take peace negotiations seriously.

He added that there is currently no indication whatsoever that Russia has changed its strategic objectives or is genuinely interested in negotiations.

Putin believes that Western support for Ukraine may weaken, which is why he remains motivated to continue the war, Tsahkna said.

"As long as Putin believes that time is on his side, he will continue the war," the minister said, referencing Russia's recent attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

He added that it was important to Estonia that every contact with Russia conveys Europe's unity and determination to support Ukraine and maintain pressure on Russia.

"It is also important to make clear that Europe will not negotiate over the fundamental principles underpinning its security arrangements. These include the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the understanding that borders cannot be changed by force, and every country's right to decide its own security arrangements," he added.

The eight Nordic and Baltic countries are some of the strongest supporters of Ukraine and often coordinate positions and release joint statements.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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