Minister welcomes approval of Lindsey Graham-sponsored Russia sanctions bill

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has heralded the US Congress's approval of a Russia sanctions bill targeting countries whichbuy Russian oil and gas.

The package, put forward by Senators Richard Blumenthal and the late Lindsey Graham, aims to impose tariffs on countries helping Moscow circumvent sanctions.

Tsahnka called increasing sanctions pressure one of the most important means of achieving a just and lasting peace.

The package, put forward by Senators Blumenthal (D-CT) and Graham (R-SC) aims to impose tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas or help Moscow circumvent existing sanctions.

"Energy exports fill Russia's state coffers and enable it to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine. Restricting Russia's revenues is therefore crucial to ending the war and achieving a just and lasting peace, and the sanctions bill just approved by the U.S. Congress provides the means to do precisely that," Tsahkna said.

Estonia welcomes the U.S. Congress passing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act.



As long as Russia continues its unprovoked war of aggression, pressure on its war machine and those enabling it must continue to increase.



Limiting Russia's revenues, especially… pic.twitter.com/Z6KCWhk3IZ — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) September 16, 2026

According to the foreign minister, there are signs that sanctions imposed on Russia so far are having the desired effect. "Russia's economy is in an increasingly poor state and domestic tensions are mounting. The faster and more effectively we increase economic pressure, the sooner Russia will end the war," he said.

Tsahkna added the bill's approval also carries considerable symbolic weight. "The US Congress is an institution that directly represents the American people, and by approving this bill, the United States is sending a significant message of political and symbolic support for Ukraine," he said.

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