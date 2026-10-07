Estonia joins NATO's largest command exercise Steadfast Duel 26

NATO's broad command and staff Exercise Steadfast Duel 26 begins Wednesday, and will test how the alliance's command structures and defense plans function in practice.

It is the alliance's first Article 5 exercise incorporating all 32 member states, including its newest members Sweden and Finland, and is also the largest computer-assisted command post exercise (CAX/CPX) taking place this year.

The Estonian component of the exercise will mostly focus on on rehearsing procedures at Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) HQ, and testing coordination between NATO staffs at different levels.

Exercise Steadfast Duel 26 runs to October 15 and is being led by NATO's Joint Warfare Center based in Norway. It is being held in cooperation with US European Command (USEUCOM), and participants include military and civilian representatives from all 32 NATO member states.

"Steadfast Duel is NATO's most important command structure exercise, where NATO's supreme headquarters in Europe and all joint force command staffs rehearse their war plans," said Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus, Estonia's national lead for the exercise and EDF HQ commander.

NATO exercise #SteadfastDuel26 has begun. From 6–15 October, Estonia is rehearsing its defence plan alongside NATO Allies, testing command procedures, information-sharing and coordination across NATO headquarters. #kaitsevägi #EDF #NATO https://t.co/IXgJvqQdDR — Estonian Defence Forces | Eesti Kaitsevägi (@Kaitsevagi) October 6, 2026

Estonia is taking part as a national command element, Karus added, since the exercise framework and scenario allow for the country to rehearse its own war plans in tandem with those of NATO and neighboring states.

"The biggest benefit for us comes from rehearsing the war plan together with partner agencies, because only that way do we understand what each side expects from the other in preparing for and waging war," he said. "The more we can involve Estonian state agencies in this exercise, the stronger and more credible our broad-based national defense becomes," Karus added via a press release.

Estonian participation includes various EDF units, those of allied nations with a presence in Estonia, the NATO staff element in Estonia, the volunteer Estonian Defense League (EDF), and various military and civilian agencies and law enforcement bodies.

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