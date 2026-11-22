Historic arthouse cinema Kino Sõprus is expanding into adjacent space formerly used as a smoking lounge by neighboring nightclub Club Hollywood, its manager said.

The renovation to the Tallinn landmark follows a roughly 30 percent jump in audiences this year, and aims to restore the 1955 building's bright original waiting halls for socializing and small events.

Speaking to "Ringvaade," Sõprus manager Gert Põrk said the cinema has been working hard to draw viewers back through curated special screenings which have been designed to make going to the movies more than just watching a film.

Kino Sõprus in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The expansion comes as the future of the next door Club Hollywood remains unclear. The nightclub announced at the start of the year that it planned a conversion into an event center, and its social media shows its last parties had taken place in May. Representatives of the Sõprus building's owners did not respond to ERR inquiries.

"The cinema building's architect originally intended for this side of the house to have very bright waiting halls, and we are trying to restore that original space — albeit in a slightly more modern and distinctive key," Põrk said.

Crews have demolished the old smoking-room structures, painted the walls green, completed electrical work, and are halfway through the arduous process of restoring the original flooring before furnishing the lounge.

Põrk added that audiences increasingly treat cinema as a social venue to discuss films before and after screenings and host small gatherings — starting with a country party following a Dolly Parton tribute screening.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!