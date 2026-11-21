A mining firm has been denied permission to extract sand at a new site in a quarry zone near Tallinn, because the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) needs the land.

Geological surveys at the site in Männiku, just south of the capital, have wrapped up, and mining company AS Silikaat has been denied permission to go ahead with quarrying.

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) wants the newly surveyed sand deposits registered as passive rather than active reserves, to protect training routes and safety zones.

Located in Männiku village in Harju County's Saku Municipality, the area has seen sand extraction for more than 70 years alongside an EDF training area spanning over 1,000 hectares and which encompasses the Männiku quarry.

Silikaat received an Environmental Board permit late last year to conduct geological surveys on 13 hectares of defense land — including up to 70 boreholes — with RKIK approval to assess sand volume and quality.

However, RKIK portfolio manager for training areas Elari Kalmaru said mining and quarrying cannot go ahead there now because the surveyed blocks sit directly on the Männiku training area, including a key transit route between sections of the site and firing danger zones.

"Whenever we review such permitting procedures, our only criterion is that the training area can continue operating in the same way it has up to now, and in this case that is not possible," Kalmaru told Vikerraadio.

The RKIK has proposed registering the deposits as passive reserves — meaning the sand's presence is noted, but cannot be extracted while the EDF uses the site for training — rather than active reserves sought by Silikaat for near-term mining. Kalmaru rejected the suggestion that the survey was pointless, saying passive registration remains valid, though mining would require offsetting changes elsewhere, such as expanded training facilities to accommodate growing conscript numbers.

Silikaat Group CEO Priit Poks declined to provide comment on the matter to ERR. Aside from Männiku, the company mines sand at the Tika II quarry in Rapla County and the Pihlaka quarry in Viljandi County.

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