The sights and smells of Estonian Christmas are back in Tallinn's Town Hall Square after lights on the central Christmas tree were switched on Friday evening, officially opening the famous holiday market for one last season under its current operator.

Tallinn Christmas Market officially opens Friday evening with the annual lighting of Tallinn's Town Hall Square Christmas tree. The 15-meter spruce was brought to the capital from Hara village in Lahemaa.

At noon on Christmas Eve, Mayor Peeter Raudsepp will proclaim the traditional Christmas Peace from a window of Tallinn's historic Town Hall.

This winter, the market will stay open later into the holiday season, including on New Year's Eve.

Tallinn Christmas Market. November 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Food and drink stalls will remain open on December 31, with a live broadcast of the New Year's Eve concert in nearby Freedom Square shown onstage. A DJ will take over after midnight.

The City of Tallinn is preparing to take over the iconic market's operation, ending nearly a decade of management by 5+ Capital. Organizing its final season in Town Hall Square will cost the private operator approximately half a million euros.

The Christmas market will remain open through Orthodox Christmas Eve on January 6.

Although the City of Tallinn will take over organizing the market next winter, local officials have already contributed a display this year: a "Miniworld" created by Kesklinn district government staff inside one of the market huts, where Santa Claus is also tucked away.

As in previous years, stalls are selling handicrafts, gingerbread, food and drinks. Vendors say mulled wine remains the most popular item, priced at €7 to €8 for an alcoholic mug and €1 less for non-alcoholic versions.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include the gallery of the switching on of the Christmas lights and "Aktuaalne kaamera's" report on some of the fare on offer.

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