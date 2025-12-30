X!

Tallinn Christmas market may run for longer next year

Tallinn Christmas Market with a light dusting of snow. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn's famous Christmas Market has now closed for another year. However, the new city government is considering taking over its organization next year.

In the past the Christmas market ran well into January, but in recent years it has ended just after Christmas. For instance, this year the last day was Saturday, December 27.

The new Center-Isamaa city government is thinking of reverting to longer opening times, however, as well as taking on the organization of the market itself.

"It's not out of the question that next year the city will organize the Christmas market itself. But at the moment everything is still open," said Nikita Groznov (Center), Tallinn City Center (Kesklinn) district elder.

"I think it could be longer. Until around January 6 or 7. Tourists are still in the city — both domestic and foreign visitors. I think December 28 is a bit early to end the Christmas market," he went on.

At present, the market organizers cover all costs — the format, stall selection, electricity, waste removal, and other aspects.

Maive Nahksepp has been running the Christmas market for 17 years now. After Christmas is over, with the drop in tourists from the Nordic countries, the situation becomes commercially more challenging. Less revenue comes in, but the rents remain the same.

"Somewhere you also have to find the budget to build this Christmas market. All this beauty and what people get to enjoy — 13 Santa's house, the free program. That money has to come from somewhere. It comes from the traders. In the form of rent," Nahksepp said.

High costs also spell high prices, something which many local shoppers find an issue. This has led to the phenomenon of the Christmas market "picnicker" — people bringing in their own supplies. For instance, mulled wine stored in cardboard tubes and which they bought from nearby shops or restaurants, or food and drink from home, which is then consumed within the marketplace on Town Hall Square.

When "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited, the Christmas market stalls were being broken down. Even as foreign tourists, in this case Spanish-speaking, were present and filmed the scene.

At Christmas 2026, tourists might be able to buy souvenirs from the Christmas market for a longer period.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

