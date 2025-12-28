Jõulutunnel raises nearly €400,000 for treating children with rare diseases

During ETV's charity program "Jõulutunnel", almost €400,000 was donated to the Tartu University Hospital Children's Foundation to support the treatment of children with rare diseases.

The "Jõulutunnel" team expressed its heartfelt thanks to the families who shared their stories and to everyone who took a moment to reflect and contribute.

"Meeting the families of children living with rare diseases was both honest and heartwarming. I hope their stories inspired viewers to reflect on the Children's Foundation's mission. In any case, the viewers' donations are a strong source of both moral and tangible support for these families," said the show's executive producer Margus Saar.

"We are also grateful to the musicians who found time during the busy holiday season to honor our initiative with their performances," Saar added.

"Jõulutunnel", which aired on Christmas Day, concluded with a special broadcast on Saturday evening. The program's donation phone lines had been called more than 35,000 times, raising a total of €372,250. Phone operators do not charge service fees for these calls, meaning the full amount goes directly to the Children's Foundation.

In addition, several companies and individuals supported the foundation with bank transfers totaling €21,500.

Eveli Ilves, board member of the Tartu University Hospital Children's Foundation, thanked the program on behalf of the foundation for allowing families of children with rare diseases to share their stories.

"They shared their everyday lives — full of worries, fears, and the fight for treatment — but also their brighter moments: how joy is often born from the smallest things, from every step forward, and how hope never fades," she said.

"We are all the more grateful knowing that behind every euro is a person who cares. The knowledge that there is so much kindness, even in difficult times, helps us face the new year with greater courage."

You can follow the work of the Tartu University Hospital Children's Foundation at www.lastefond.ee.

