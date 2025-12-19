X!

Lines open to donate to ETV's 'Jõulutunnel' Christmas charity drive

News
Jõulutunnel 2025 hosts Margit Kilumets and Margus Saar.
Jõulutunnel 2025 hosts Margit Kilumets and Margus Saar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Lines are open to make donations to ETV Christmas charity drive "Jõulutunnel."

"Jõulutunnel" is this year partnering with the University of Tartu Hospital Children's Foundation.

The University of Tartu Hospital Children's Foundation can be supported year-round by bank transfer or by calling the donation hotlines inside Estonia as follows:

  • 9005025 to pledge €5.
  • 9005100 to give €10.
  • 9005500 to donate €50.

Service operators do not charge a service fee for calls and the entire sum will be transferred directly to the Children's Fund (Lastefond). Callers must stay on the line to the end of the recorded message in order for the donation to be completed.

The drive aims to ensure latest treatment options reach children living in Estonia, regardless of diagnosis or disease complexity, with a focus placed on rare and complex diseases.

"The Children's Foundation has provided children in Estonia with the latest treatment options for more than 25 years. Even this year, the foundation has 500 children under its care from different places across Estonia. But more and more medicines have emerged for diseases that were considered untreatable for decades, and these medicines are expensive and likely will remain so. In Estonia, it takes two to three years for new treatment options to reach the list of the Health Insurance Fund. So the first chance for children with rare and complex diseases to receive modern treatment is via donations," "Jõulutunnel" producer Margus Saar explained.

The show last focused on rare diseases affecting children back in 2018.

"Now it is also a good opportunity to ask what progress medical science has made meanwhile and what decisions the Health Insurance Fund has taken," Saar added.

A previous edition of "Jõulutunnel." Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Children's Foundation board member Siiri Ottender-Paasma explained more about the organization's work.

"When a child receives a diagnosis of an incurable disease, it is undoubtedly tragic. But if a grave diagnosis comes with the knowledge that treatment exists but is so expensive that a family cannot afford it for their child, it is catastrophic. This is how the supported families of the Children's Foundation see the problem. The foundation, together with its dear donors, has stood for years behind these families, helping bring treatment innovation to Estonian children. We know that miracles truly happen if we believe in them and act for them. And it brings us even greater joy to do this during the beautiful Christmas season together with the viewers of 'Jõulutunnel'," Ottender-Paasma said.

The "Jõulutunnel" broadcast itself will air on ETV and ETV+ on the evening of Christmas Day, December 25, hosted by Margit Kilumets and Margus Saar (pictured). A special program on the evening of December 27 will sum up how the drive went.

"Jõulutunnel" has been running since 1999. Last year's broadcast brought the "Kingitud elu" cancer treatment foundation more than €630,000.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

