X!

Sixth measles case diagnosed in Estonia this year

News
A rash characteristic of measles.
A rash characteristic of measles. Source: Health Board
News

The sixth measles case of the year was diagnosed in Estonia this week, and health professionals said it is a local case rather than contracted abroad.

The Health Board said the circumstances are still being clarified, and it is working on identifying and advising close contacts.

Measles is a dangerous and highly contagious infectious disease, making early detection of symptoms and notification of contacts crucial. One infected person can transmit the virus to up to 18 unvaccinated individuals.

The onset of measles can resemble other viral infections. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sensitivity to light. A few days later, a rash appears, beginning behind the ears and spreading to the face and neck. The rash then spreads across the entire body.

If symptoms appear, the Health Board advises staying at home and calling your family doctor or the family doctor advisory line at 1220 as soon as possible.

Measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine, which is free for children but paid for adults. People who have had measles acquire lifelong immunity.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:36

Estonian delivery robots to hit streets of Yorkshire this winter

19:10

Ida-Viru vocational training center ready to begin teaching only in Estonian

18:20

Oscar-winning Ukrainian director in Tallinn: Ukraine is people's lives and their homes

17:56

Land and Spatial Board to make publicly available map data less detailed Updated

17:35

Sixth measles case diagnosed in Estonia this year

17:00

Two Estonian museums shortlisted for prestigious European award

16:11

LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya's 'Art of the Brick' exhibition opening in Tallinn Updated

15:57

Gallery: Annual Gingerbread Mania exhibition focuses on love

15:34

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Trust in the government — personal problem or a new darker era

14:12

Solar panels and wind turbines not enough for a comfortable disconnect in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.11

Estonia's new Škoda trains to make first official journeys this Saturday

27.11

Researchers: Tallinn's Soviet-era Mustamäe district well worth exploring

27.11

Estonia excludes non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up from 2026

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

12:03

Tallinn finds plenty wrong with newly renovated Lastekodu tänav

27.11

1 dead, 1 injured after train-truck collision in Saku municipality Updated

27.11

Estonia's average monthly wage in Q3 2025 was €2,075

27.11

Alleged love rat suspected of entrapping over a dozen women

27.11

Estonian PM in Germany: The only language Russia understands is force

17:56

Land and Spatial Board to make publicly available map data less detailed Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo