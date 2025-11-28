Sixth measles case diagnosed in Estonia this year

The sixth measles case of the year was diagnosed in Estonia this week, and health professionals said it is a local case rather than contracted abroad.

The Health Board said the circumstances are still being clarified, and it is working on identifying and advising close contacts.

Measles is a dangerous and highly contagious infectious disease, making early detection of symptoms and notification of contacts crucial. One infected person can transmit the virus to up to 18 unvaccinated individuals.

The onset of measles can resemble other viral infections. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sensitivity to light. A few days later, a rash appears, beginning behind the ears and spreading to the face and neck. The rash then spreads across the entire body.

If symptoms appear, the Health Board advises staying at home and calling your family doctor or the family doctor advisory line at 1220 as soon as possible.

Measles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine, which is free for children but paid for adults. People who have had measles acquire lifelong immunity.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!