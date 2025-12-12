X!

Measles vaccination in Estonia still too low to prevent outbreaks

News
Measles vaccine.
Measles vaccine. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's measles vaccination coverage has stopped falling but remains below WHO targets, leaving the country at risk of outbreaks, the Health Board warns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Estonia measles-free in 2017 after no local cases were reported from 2014–2016. Just a year later, the highly contagious disease was back.

This year alone, nine people in Estonia have contracted measles, according to Health Board figures. Some caught the virus abroad, but in other cases, the source of infection is unknown.

"Measles is extremely contagious and often comes with complications," said Juta Varjas, a service manager at the Health Board's Department of Communicable Diseases. Complications can include pneumonia, ear infections and encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

"It's severe for patients and demanding for medical staff as well," she added.

School nurses share the concern. Külli Reinsalu, chief nurse at the Tallinn Healthcare at School Foundation, said nearly two full large schools' worth of children in Tallinn went unvaccinated against measles last year.

"That worries us because vaccination is the only way to prevent measles," Reinsalu said. "Measles is no longer just a historical disease — it's back again."

School nurses sending reminders

Vaccination coverage in Estonia has dropped sharply in recent years. As of 2023, about 25,000 children under 16 were not vaccinated on schedule.

Varjas warned low vaccination coverage leaves the public vulnerable to preventable illness.

"The disease targets people who haven't had measles or aren't vaccinated," she said. "And then it spreads and, indeed, can trigger outbreaks."

Children go unvaccinated for various reasons, but lack of awareness or conflicting vaccine information is often to blame.

Reinsalu said parental inaction is increasingly common. School nurses request written, digitally signed consent for vaccinations, but often parents don't respond. Nurses will send multiple reminders, yet without consent, she added, kids unfortunately end up missing shots.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Party ratings expert: Isamaa and Center getting along well in Tallinn coalition

16:52

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident

16:45

Elron to begin operating Tartu–Riga train services on January 12

16:02

Estonia's prison-rental deal raises concerns over risk of two-tier system

15:15

Defense ministry official: Russia has taken under 1% of Ukrainian territory in 2025

14:26

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

13:57

Isamaa and Center Party announce nominations for Tallinn district mayor roles Updated

13:41

Measles vaccination in Estonia still too low to prevent outbreaks

12:14

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11:36

Kuperjanov Battalion honing drone warfare skills at EDF training facility

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

11.12

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason Updated

11.12

Construction ends at Estonia's largest battery park

12:14

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11.12

Estonian ex-diplomat: I wouldn't have changed president's Kazakhstan speech

10.12

President: I can no longer tolerate excessive demands made by fools

10.12

Rescue Board: Estonia now has a fully-functioning public warning system

11.12

Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo