Yle: Measles-infected ferry passenger travels from Tallinn to Helsinki

Finland's public health authority THL is contacting people who traveled on the ship from Tallinn to Helsinki with a Measles-infected passenger, Yle reports .

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said the person was traveling on Eckerö Line's M/S Finlandia from 6.30 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Tuesday (January 7.)

Eckerö Line said it is contacting passengers and staff who were on the same ship. It is urging travelers to review their own as well as family members' vaccination status.

If symptoms develop within three weeks, it is advised to contact your family doctor.

Measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later. Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!