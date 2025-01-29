X!

Rise in whooping cough cases leads to temporary shortage of adult vaccines

Vaccination.
Vaccination. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Whooping cough cases are declining again, according to the Health Board, but increased interest in vaccination has led to a shortage of adult whooping cough vaccine doses. An additional 1,000 are slated to arrive in Estonia early next month.

Ten days ago, the Health Board reported that the number of whooping cough cases had increased nearly ninefold on year. Case numbers are on the decline again by now, but schools and kindergartens are still seeing several outbreaks of the disease, confirmed Health Board communications director Imre Kaas.

"Limited quantities may be available at healthcare facilities, but their availability is constantly changing, because public interest in vaccination has gone up," said  Marko Tiisler, director of the Bureau of Import and Export Supervision at the State Agency of Medicines.

"The good news is that the manufacturer has stated that a shipment will arrive at the beginning of February, and I know that healthcare facilities have already placed their orders with wholesalers," he continued, adding that this means people will be able to go get vaccinated at vaccination centers.

"The manufacturer has confirmed that the next shipment will include 1,000 doses, all of which are intended for the retail market, including hospital vaccination centers," the bureau chief noted. "The manufacturer has also said that it may be possible to get additional doses in February or sometime in March at the latest."

He added that the Health Board has also been in talks with another manufacturer that has officially discontinued distribution in Estonia, "but it may be possible to source replacement batches for us from the European market."

Meanwhile, some service providers still have doses of the vaccine available.

"That will depend on the provider," Tiisler said. "Availability has fluctuated day by day. As people get vaccinated, supplies are gradually running out."

Adults must pay for adult whooping cough vaccines out of pocket. In Estonia, kids are vaccinated against whooping cough for free under the national immunization schedule.

Tiisler emphasized that children's whooping cough vaccines continue to remain available, and that there have been no issues with its availability.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

