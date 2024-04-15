'Aktuaalne kaamera' looks into lower vaccination rate among children

Health experts are concerned that many children, especially toddlers, have remained unvaccinated against dangerous diseases that their parents have survived and that their grandparents still had to fight. The reasons for low vaccination rates and their implications were investigated by ETV's weekend news program "Aktuaalne kaamera. Nädal."

Last year, according to the national immunization schedule, about 25,000 minors were left unvaccinated or were not revaccinated against various diseases. This includes more than 2,000 children under two years old who were not vaccinated on time.

Internationally, it is monitored that vaccination coverage remains at around 95 percent. In Estonia, the average immunization rate against measles, mumps and rubella is 84.4 percent among toddlers, with complete coverage in Hiiu County and Jõgeva County. Less than 80 percent of children are vaccinated in Viljandi County, Tallinn and both Lääne- and Ida-Viru County. The situation is particularly critical in Lääne and Valga counties, where only two-thirds of toddlers are vaccinated.

Vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, meningitis and hepatitis B is even weaker – averaging 83.5 percent. While Hiiu and Jõgeva counties lead, the coverage is below 80 percent in Tallinn, both Viru counties, Viljandi County and only about two-thirds in Valga County and Lääne County for the diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough vaccine.

These diseases still spread globally and are only a flight away from Estonia, posing a risk of outbreaks.

Given that vaccination rates in Estonia for several diseases have dropped to nearly 70 percent, compared to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s recommended 95 percent, doctors are concerned.

"We are witnessing the biggest decline in vaccination coverage among children in recent history in Estonia. Essentially, never before have so many toddlers been without vaccine protection as today," said Mari-Anne Härma, deputy director general of the Health Board.

In total, nearly 25,000 children up to the age of 16 remain unvaccinated against 14 infectious diseases that are potentially life-threatening. However, why do some parents choose not to vaccinate their children? Family doctor Marje Oona suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic may have influenced the situation.

"The Estonian Society of Family Doctors made a clear decision to continue with routine check-ups and vaccinations for children, but parents may have been more hesitant than usual. And there's no denying it, the COVID-19 pandemic really fueled the fire of misinformation overall, which likely impacts not only attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccinations but also other vaccinations," explained Oona.

Pilleriin Soodla, an infectious disease physician at the Tartu University Hospital, pointed out that another reason might be that these diseases have not been prevalent in society for a long time.

"People don't know what these diseases are, and let's be honest, many of our younger colleagues haven't seen many of these diseases. Therefore, I think, our awareness of diseases or fear of them has diminished," said Soodla.

According to doctors, a low level of vaccination could mean that Estonia might face new outbreaks of diseases. Soodla explained that measles is currently the most contagious infectious disease in the world, and in order to prevent the spread of measles, 95 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated.

"Measles causes illnesses with symptoms like fever-induced hoarseness, runny nose and eye inflammation, which is later accompanied by a rash. But it is particularly the complications that can be very severe. These can include ear infections, pneumonia and encephalitis, which involves the central nervous system and can lead to very serious illness," detailed Soodla.

One of the more harmful pieces of misinformation circulating online is the notion that children should contract measles naturally to strengthen their immune system. Dr. Marje Oona addressed this misconception, saying: "Indeed, measles immunity develops after contracting the disease, but it can also be safely acquired through vaccination. Other than that, contracting measles weakens the immune system."

Dr. Oona also highlighted the potential for domestic spread of measles, despite the higher risk associated with travel. "We've had a case of measles where the individual had not traveled. Fortunately, a major outbreak has not occurred, but that might not always be the case. For instance, in the U.K., where vaccination coverage among children dropped to around 70 percent in certain areas, outbreaks occurred and, tragically, some children died," she explained.

Doctors affirm that currently available vaccines have proven to be effective and safe. They believe vaccination should remain voluntary, but people should consider their role in society more thoughtfully.

"As a doctor, I certainly don't want to recommend that we should learn from other people's severe experiences – wishing for someone to become seriously ill so that others may realize the importance of vaccination. Perhaps it's vital to think about our role in society and the desire to lead a fulfilling, high-quality life so that our children and adults are not threatened by severe diseases," said Dr. Soodla.

Härma expressed hope that the current low vaccination rates are a temporary phenomenon. "We hope that parents will soon check their health portals, review their children's vaccination status and if unsure, contact their family doctor to clarify. It's not a trivial matter to ignore this issue right now," she urged.

