Estonia facing growing risk of local diphtheria outbreak

Diphtheria, which recently claimed the life of a four-year-old child in Latvia, is a vaccine-preventable disease. Although an effective vaccine against diphtheria has been available since the 1940s already, the vaccination rate has now fallen to a critical level, leaving Estonia vulnerable to the possibility of similar local outbreaks of the disease.

In early September, three children and one adult in Latvia contracted diphtheria, and doctors were unable to save the life of the four-year-old child. The family had been infected locally, in Latvia, and the parents had refused vaccination, ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Wednesday evening.

The last case of diphtheria diagnosed in Estonia was in 2001, but as vaccination rates have decreased year by year, the risk of the disease returning has gone up.

"In terms of children's vaccinations, we're not exactly in the best situation," admitted Juta Varjas, a service manager at the Health Board's Department of Communicable Diseases.

"Specifically for diphtheria, vaccine coverage for those under one year old is around 70 percent, a little above that," she said. "For two-year-olds, it's a bit better – a little over 80 percent. And among seven-year-olds, coverage is unfortunately quite low – around 60 percent."

Herd immunity against diphtheria requires that 95 percent of children be vaccinated against it, and in Estonia, this is only currently the case in Hiiu and Jõgeva counties. 95 percent coverage is also needed for herd immunity against measles, mumps and rubella, however just 84 percent of two-year-olds in Estonia have been vaccinated, with recommended vaccination levels achieved only in Hiiu, Jõgeva and Rapla counties.

This year, whooping cough cases have increased by nearly 11 times. The vaccination rate against whooping cough currently stands at 83.5 percent, falling well below the 90 percent needed to achieve herd immunity; only Tartu and Rapla counties have achieved recommended coverage against it.

"We vaccinate against these diseases that we do because we can't cure these diseases, or treatment for them is very poor or difficult, such as cervical or other cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV)," explained family doctor Piret Rospu.

"Cancer treatment is very rough, and getting vaccinated is so much easier," she continued. "If these were simple, easily treatable diseases, no one would even bother developing a vaccine," she stressed.

Vaccine myths still persist as refusals on the rise

According to the doctor, the number of people refusing vaccination is gradually increasing. Some discontinue vaccinating before immunization is complete, or refuse to get younger children vaccinated altogether. These refusals are often based on information they have found online.

"The autism myth hasn't gone anywhere," Rospu said. "But ADHD, children's mood disorders, anxiety disorders, digestive issues, allergies – all the most common issues kids may have – are still being attempted to link to vaccines."

Parents interviewed by "Aktuaalne kaamera" said they carefully weighed the decision to vaccinate before making it.

"There were a lot of doubts and uncertainties, but then again, more alternative options didn't seem to be much better," acknowledged one parent named Kaspar.

Kaspar said that there are families he knows that haven't vaccinated their kids. Raushan, the parent of a five-month-old, knows some as well.

"It's mostly religious reasons," said Raushan. "They think that it gets in the way of God if their kids are vaccinated. So, it's mostly religious."

--

