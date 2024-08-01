Passenger onboard Tallinn-Helsinki ferry diagnosed with measles

The Health Board advises passengers who traveled on the Viking Gabriella from Tallinn to Helsinki on Friday (July 26) to keep an eye on their health after a person onboard was diagnosed with measles.

Due to the very contagious nature of the disease, all passengers must be careful, the agency said. It can be particularly dangerous to people without immunity, such as those who have not been vaccinated.

Juta Varjas, head of the infectious disease epidemiology department of the Health Board, said that the circumstances of the case are being clarified. The agency is communicating with its Finnish counterpart to obtain additional information.

"It is known that the cruise ship left Tallinn at 2 p.m., and people on this trip should first check whether they have been vaccinated against measles or have previously contracted the disease. Then people can be more confident that they are protected against measles," Varjas said.

Those without immunity should monitor their health in the coming weeks. The interior of the ship is usually well ventilated, but still crowded, and the virus spreads in the air, the Health Board said.

In 2023, measles vaccination coverage among two-year-olds was 84.4 percent, below the recommended level of 90 to 95 percent.

Last year, four cases of imported measles were registered in Estonia. There has been one domestic case in 2024.

--

